Home steep home

Reports from exotic lands--like Seattle and Boston--say that people are on the move. Out of exotic areas. They're moving mostly inland.

Real estate brokerage Redfin.com says in the first quarter of this year, almost a third of its customers looked to move to a different metro area. At the start of the pandemic, people were moving, it said, because remote work allowed it. Now, "continually increasing home prices--along with quickly rising mortgage rates, which make monthly payments even higher--are adding fuel to the fire."

As a result, high-priced cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston "are seeing early signs of a housing-market slowdown."

According to Fox News, the number of people leaving Seattle "picked up significantly over the last two years." And why not? According to Redfin.com, in February a "typical" house in the "Seattle area" sold for $750,000.

Typical house. Not in Seattle proper necessarily, but in the Seattle area. Sold for $750K. Which is up 15 percent from the year before.

Is it any wonder that people are leaving for the heartland? Seattle alone lost 24,000 people last year, more than double its losses from the year before.

(According to yahoo.com, one of the factors for people on the move is quality of life. One person in the business told the service, "Year-round access to the beach, water, and outdoor space is a significant draw for people ..." Which is something that our own Rex Nelson has been advising for years.)

Many Americans are moving to Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and Florida. And why not? Those states not only have plenty of room and cheap land, but also have the advantage of having no income tax. Thus the many stories in the national news about people moving there.

How could Arkansas make such national news?

We've said it before, but it doesn't hurt to say it again: Arkansas could make a splash by granting a moratorium on any income taxes for five years to any new state resident. Those moving to Arkansas would not pay any state income taxes until after their fifth year in the state.

This would put Arkansas on a very competitive basis with other states for new residents--and not just border states. Imagine somebody in New Jersey or Vermont looking for a four-season state, and hearing that Arkansas would grant them five years with no income taxes to pay.

Since these people are not living or paying taxes here now, granting this exemption shouldn't cost Arkansas anything. In addition, most retirees would move here with their savings accounts and open new deposits in local banks that could then loan money to stimulate even more economic growth.

Are there any other states that offer a temporary moratorium on income taxes? If so, we're not aware of them. Arkansas would have a unique program to try to boost economic development for the entire state, benefiting low income, middle income and, in fact, all Arkansans.

And our housing costs would raise eyebrows for those now living on the coasts--not in a bad way. For $750,000 around here, you can get a nice place on a hill with a guest house, pool, and a few acres for a tomato garden.