• David Marsh, police chief of Cumming, Ga., said people often steal copper wire for its recycling value, but this time a shoplifting call at a Home Depot escalated into a car chase, a manhunt and ultimately an arrest at an entry to the sewer system, with police waiting until the suspect surfaced "kind of like whack-a-mole."

• Jessica Faulk of the Memphis Zoo said "he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush" as 21-month-old Honey Bunch, a wallaby who disappeared after storms passed through the area, was found hiding nearly in plain sight behind the exhibit.

• Scottie Brown, a North Carolina county commissioner who owns Zootastic Park outside Charlotte, has yet to comment after being cited anew by federal inspectors, this time after a black-and-white ruffed lemur, a De Brazza's monkey and a capuchin suffered frostbite in subfreezing conditions.

• Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi signed a bill to replace "Go, Mississippi" with a new state song called "One Mississippi" that conjures images of magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu, ridding the state of the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

• Mike Huff of the Independence, Mo., City Council is suing to retain his seat rather than face a special election after one of the winning at-large candidates died of lung cancer on the day the results were certified.

• Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon who's been president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2018, is now the faith's oldest leader in history at 97 years, seven months and six days.

• Quintin Morris, 33, of Dellwood, Mo., was sentenced to seven years in prison in a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter after an argument at his mother's home led to an exchange of gunfire and the death of his 38-year-old half brother.

• J. Christian Bollwage, mayor of Elizabeth, N.J., said "the only issue we really have to deal with is traffic" as the state prepares for its first sales of recreational cannabis, with a half-dozen medical marijuana dispensaries opening their doors to all adults.