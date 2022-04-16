Jerusalem mosque clash injures 150 people

JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Israeli police clashed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks after a series of attacks by Palestinians that killed 14 people inside Israel. Israeli troops have carried out a wave of arrests and military operations across the occupied West Bank, setting off clashes with Palestinians.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed, according to an Associated Press count. Many had carried out attacks or were involved in the clashes, but an unarmed woman and a lawyer who appears to have been a bystander were also among those killed.

The clashes come at a particularly sensitive time. Ramadan this year coincides with Passover -- a major weeklong Jewish holiday that began Friday at sundown -- and Christian holy week, which culminates on Easter Sunday.

Hours after the clashes began, the police said they had put an end to the violence and arrested "hundreds" of suspects. The mosque was reopened and some 60,000 people attended the main Friday prayers midday, according to the Waqf, the Islamic endowment that administers the site.

After prayers, thousands of Palestinians marched around the esplanade, chanting "with our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you, Al-Aqsa," in addition to slogans in support of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

Before the unrest broke out, Israeli authorities said they had negotiated with Muslim leaders to try to ensure calm. But the police say Palestinians stockpiled rocks and other objects inside the compound and hurled stones at the Mughrabi Gate, which leads to the Western Wall -- a major Jewish holy site -- triggering the violence.

Palestinian witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns, said a small group of Palestinians threw rocks at police, who then entered the compound in force, setting off a wider conflagration. Palestinians view any large deployment of police at Al-Aqsa as a provocation.

Palestinians threw rocks and fireworks, and police fired tear gas and stun grenades on the sprawling esplanade surrounding the mosque. Dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the mosque as they fought Israeli security forces.

Israeli police later entered the mosque and arrested people inside. The police rarely enter the building, which is seen by Palestinians as an escalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it treated 152 people, many of them wounded by rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades.

Video footage showed police beating a photographer for the Waqf with batons before knocking him to ground and kicking him. The Waqf said the photographer, Rami Khatib, suffered a broken hand. There was no immediate comment from police.

The Israeli police said three officers were wounded from "massive stone-throwing," with two evacuated from the scene for treatment.

Neighboring Jordan, which has custodianship over the holy site, and the Palestinian Authority issued a joint statement accusing Israel of "a dangerous and condemnable escalation that threatens to explode the situation." Egypt also condemned the "Israeli raid."

Israel's public security minister, Omer Barlev, who oversees the police force, said Israel had "no interest" in violence at the holy site but that police were forced to confront "violent elements" who attacked them with stones and metal bars. He said Israel was committed to freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims alike.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said authorities "are working to calm things on the Temple Mount and throughout Israel. At the same time, we are prepared for any scenario."

The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop in Jerusalem's Old City that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the site of the Jewish temples in antiquity.

Information for this article was contributed by Wafaa Shurafa of The Associated Press.