JP candidates’ debate marked by rebuttals





Editor's note: This is the second article of a two-part series on candidates for Jefferson County offices.

District 6 Justice of the Peace Glenda Daniels and challenger Margarette Williams set the tone with rebuttals as the highlight of the 2022 County Candidate Debate on Thursday, as they each had a comeback for the other.

Pine Bluff Council Member Joni Alexander, her nonprofit Youth Engagement Service (YES), and Deltaplex Radio hosted the debate in the Founders Hall Lyceum at Southeast Arkansas College.

Daniels, who has a degree in administration of justice and is vice chairwoman for the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library board of trustees, said she wanted to continue to support the vision of County Judge Gerald Robinson, whom she said was moving the county forward.

Daniels had been appointed to serve the remainder of the term for Herman Ginger, who passed away in 2020. With one year under her belt, Daniels was asked what had she done so far.

Daniels said she has helped secure over $18 million to build the new health department, coroner's office and the new VA office and voted to appropriate over $300,000 to families who have lost loved ones to covid-19.

She also said she supported appropriations to the Jefferson County sheriff's office for the jail and raises for county employees.

Williams introduced herself as an entrepreneur and business owner for 30 years. She also acknowledged herself as an educator for 41 years in Jefferson County, five years at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as an assessor and coordinator for the graduate and academic assessment programs, and a 38-year speech-language pathologist in the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts.

When asked why voters should choose her, Williams said she was "uniquely qualified as a legislator by progression."

"I have a career of legislation setting policies, writing policies for the last 40 years in many arenas," Williams said, counting policies for UAPB and the National Baptist Convention which are still used to date. "I redefined how graduate students came into the university and I rewrote those policy manuals so that students could graduate and get out of that pipeline that was clogged up."

Daniels' rebuttal was that experience was the best teacher.

"There's never anything better than on-the-job experience," she said. "That's what I have as the justice of the peace in District 6. It doesn't matter your affiliations, your associations or your honorable mentions."

Daniels said she has and will continue to perform the duties, make laws and appropriate revenue. "Our job is to approve a budget and I have done all of that and I will continue to do that," she said.

Williams rebuttal was that she had more than 40 years of experience fixing budgets and managing operations for the community and her own business, while maintaining better than an 800 FICO score.

"The root word for justice is just," she said. "If you are going to be a justice, you should be fair, you should have integrity, people should know that you are a just person and that your character is implemented in what you do each day."

Daniels was denied a rebuttal in return and was instead asked about her vision for a better Jefferson County. Daniels responded she wanted to continue to sustain Jefferson County by rebranding the county.

"I have supported several policies and the government has been improved by us generating revenue," said Daniels, adding she has supported the new businesses brought into the county. "Our budget has gone within the last 3 years from $30,000 to over $4 million in the county reserve and County General went from $125,000 to over $800,000.

Williams said it didn't matter how much one knew, but it was about caring for the people of Jefferson County.

"Caring about the constituents of District 6 is very important to me," she said, adding her priorities would include drainage, ditches, bridges and roads. "I need to make sure that we connect with our people so they know that Margarette Williams cares about what's important to them."

Edward Spears Sr. was the sole candidate for District 13 at the debate, as his opponent, incumbent Brenda Bishop-Gaddy, had to pull out due to a family emergency.

Spears served as a JP for 16 years but announced in 2015 he would not seek re-election after running into some legal troubles. His term expired on Dec. 31, 2016, and Bishop-Gaddy took office on Jan. 1, 2017. Spears was asked why should he be elected again after stepping down.

"I am by far the better candidate because of my 16 years of knowledge and understanding," he said. "When I look around, I see District 13 for the past six years has made no progression. It's not good."

Spears said he knows and understands the job and District 13 needs a justice that knows the roads.

District 13 is located across the river and includes Altheimer, Wabbaseka, Sherrill and Tucker. According to Spears approximately 750 of the 900 miles of roads in Jefferson County are in his district.

"You got to have somebody on there that understands roads and ditches and bridges and is willing to reach across the aisles, regardless of how you feel," he said. "A good justice needs to understand protocol and procedure and understand the basic stuff. I know my role and I understand my role."

Spears was asked what he'd like to see done in District 13 that isn't being done now. He said more focus on the roads and bridges and building a good rapport with the 10 volunteer fire departments in the district.

"There is a lot that goes with being a rural justice besides just coming to the meetings and sitting there for 30 or 40 minutes and basically doing nothing," said Spears. "There's a lot to being a justice in District 13, and I have those qualities and I want to continue to serve."





District 13 hopeful Edward Spears Sr. said at the debate that he is seeking election because he has not seen any improvements in his district. Spears’ opponent, Brenda Bishop-Gaddy, was unable to attend the event because of a family emergency. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





