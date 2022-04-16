It simply is not right

Imagine there is an angry mob on your sidewalk; you're standing on your porch wondering what the heck is going on. The next minute you're on your back staring up at the sky as the mob streams into your house uninvited. They defecate on your furniture, copy your files, steal your stuff, and try to disrupt your day. Just a bunch of friendly tourists taking a tour of your house?

This has happened twice in the last 208 years, once in 1814 when the British stormed the capital of the United States, your house, and for only the second time in 2021 when Trump supporters, egged on by the president himself, busted into your house again, with the same intent.

I don't care what your political leanings are; if you care about our country, you have to know in your heart that this was not right, and the people behind this need to serve time, a lot of time. This is not a partisan issue, and needs to be resolved as an American issue. Let us do this together.

RICK ARMELLINI

Eureka Springs

Toward greater light

Mike Masterson's column of April 9 commends for the reading of all Arkansans Ronnie Williams' recently published book, "Markham Street" (the Markham in Conway). This is to second what I'll treat as a motion.

The book tells the story of Mr. Williams' brother, who, in 1960, was beaten to death by Conway police. The crime, covered up for 25 years, was exposed when a white witness came forward. Despite overwhelming evidence of their guilt, an all-white jury would, in 1985, acquit the officers and congratulate them in the courtroom. That it was police officers who committed the crime, a group of public officials and prominent citizens who hid it, and 12 white jurors (Black people being excluded) who acquitted the guilty exemplifies what is meant by systemic racism.

The book speaks plainly. Its readable, straight-ahead style serves its story. Remarkably, "Markham Street" does not yield to bitter diatribe. It is a model for these charged times when we either avoid subjects or risk infuriating one another. The alternative is to sanitize what we say to the point of artificiality, which breeds its own mistrust. "Markham Street" does none of these.

Williams is grateful to white people who did the right thing. He understands those of both races who succumbed to pressure and threat. He is proud of the progress made in Conway and elsewhere. He himself represents that progress, having recently retired, after a highly creditable career, as a vice president at the University of Central Arkansas. Having worked with him in the 1990s, I can testify to his being a generous, exceptionally fair-minded man of integrity.

Readers will perceive these qualities. They will not miss Williams' love of family; his embrace of democratic ideals and his conviction that those ideals apply to all equally. People of faith will see how Williams and his family's faith sustained them, "amidst encircling gloom," as the hymn puts it.

The book invites us to speak of painful subjects. Our democracy requires that we do so. If we assume good will, we will move toward greater light.

BILL BERRY

Little Rock