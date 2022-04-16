Mets’ Lindor strikes from both sides of the plate

NEW YORK -- Opening day at Citi Field started with a salute to Tom Seaver and ended with cheers for Francisco Lindor.

The star shortstop homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy outing from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener Friday.

Starling Marte launched a three-run shot, his first home run for the Mets in his first home game with the team. And on Jackie Robinson Day around the majors, Robinson Cano -- named for the civil rights pioneer -- connected for the first time since September 2020.

"Marte was unbelievable today. Lindor was unbelievable today. It was a good read of what this team can be for a lot of games this year," Bassitt said.

Seaver's widow Nancy and daughters Sarah and Anne spoke during a 40-minute pregame ceremony as the Mets unveiled a long-awaited statue of the Hall of Fame pitcher outside the ballpark. His grandsons, Thomas and Tobin, threw out ceremonial first pitches.

Hours later, Bassitt (2-0) and three New York relievers limited the punchless Diamondbacks to three hits.

"It's a good day for our fans. Get a chance to honor Tom and Jackie. It starts there," Manager Buck Showalter said after winning his first home game with the Mets. "Regardless of what the outcome of the game was, it was the right thing to do. A lot of pressure on us to deliver."

Lindor and Cano, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, both wore special cleats for Jackie Robinson Day.

CARDINALS 10, BREWERS 1 Miles Mikolas (1-0) carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning, Tommy Edman homered for the second consecutive night and St. Louis rolled past Milwaukee.

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 1 Jesus Sanchez tripled for the second consecutive game, doubled and drove in two runs, and Miami beat Philadelphia. Pablo Lopez (1-0) scattered four hits in 51/3 scoreless innings.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5 Alan Trejo hit a three-run home run in his second at-bat this season and Colorado beat Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 6 Manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past Texas. Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton's free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.

ORIOLES 2, YANKEES 1 (11) New York's Aroldis Chapman walked home a run in the 11th inning to give Baltimore the victory.

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI and Toronto beat Oakland.

TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1 Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run home run and had two of Detroit's three hits, and the Tigers handed Kansas City its fifth consecutive loss.

TWINS 8, RED SOX 4 Miguel Sano hit a two-run home run, rookie Joe Ryan (1-1) allowed one run over six innings, and Minnesota beat Boston. Luis Arraez and Gary Sanchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2 Rookie slugger Jake Burger had a home run and an RBI single, Dylan Cease (2-0) dominated into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 4, GUARDIANS 1 Cleveland lost in its first home game using their new name as Carlos Rodon (1-0) allowed one run in seven innings and Joey Bart hit a two-run home run in the eighth to lead San Francisco.





New York Mets' Robinson Cano hits a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates as he runs home to score on his two-run home run hit off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies while he wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



A memorial for fallen NYPD officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera is displayed during opening ceremonies before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



The New York Mets wear the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as the national anthem is played before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as he walks on the field before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

