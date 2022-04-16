MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Naturals bats held in check again

Today’s game

Wichita at NW Arkansas

WHEN 6:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ONLINE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Wichita RHP Chris Vallimont (0-1, 67.50 ERA); NW Arkansas LHP Angel Zerpa (0-1, 31.50 ERA)

TICKETS Home Plate Super Premium $14.75; Dugout Super Premium $13.75; Dugout Premium $11.75; 1B/3B Reserved $9.75; Grass Berm/General Admission $8.75.

PROMOTIONS Championship Cap Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Northwest Arkansas Naturals Double-A Central Championship Cap. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Bullpen Party (5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.): Fans of age will enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ drink specials at The Bullpen concession stand while all fans can take advantage of $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special Six for $6 deal.

Naturals This Week

TODAY Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas fell behind early and could never quite claw back, falling to Wichita 4-2 on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

For the second night in a row, the Naturals had difficulty hitting out of the gate. Wind Surge left-hander Simeon Woods-Richardson got the start and allowed only two hits in 5.0 innings of work.

"We didn't do much," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "We got down early, and we never got anything going against their pitcher. We had a couple base-running issues that we need to clean up a bit. It's still early in the season but there's stuff we need to clean up now and get going."

Wichita jumped on Naturals' starter Anthony Veneziano early. Spencer Steer got the Wind Surge on the board in the first inning with an RBI double to center field.

In the second inning, Alex Isola crushed a home run over the left field wall, giving Wichita a 2-0 lead. Venezanio was replaced after giving up two additional runs in the third inning off three hits. He allowed four runs off six hits in the losing performance on the mound.

Seuly Mathias got Northwest Arkansas its first hit when he sent a sharp line drive double to right field in the fourth inning. In the next at-bat, Nathan Eaton reached base on a Wichita fielding error, which also allowed Mathias to score.

Eaton got the Naturals within 4-2 when with an RBI triple in the sixth inning to score Michael Massey. Northwest Arkansas only manufactured one more hit in the final three innings, unable to get the run support needed to complete a comeback.

Naturals relievers Yefri Del Rosario and Zack Phillips kept Northwest Arkansas in the game. The two combined to pitch five shutout innings and only gave up three hits.

"When you get down early like that and can have guys come out of the bullpen and shut it down, it gives you a shot to get back in it," Widger said. "It's huge because we hadn't been throwing that well lately to see them do well is nice. It's a big confidence boost for both of them too."

Northwest Arkansas will look to get back on track today offensively after back-to-back games with only five hits.