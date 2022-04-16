



• Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle this week on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up their formal royal roles and moved to the United States more than two years ago. The couple's office said they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry's grandmother, on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, which start today. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media. Since then Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own security on his visits. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children -- Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet -- to visit his home country but that it's too risky without police protection. The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday of Easter week, which the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as "Maundy money" to pensioners at a church service. This year she was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla.

• A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday, but it was unclear if he was involved or hurt. DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said. But he wouldn't say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. The chief said the injuries of the wounded person were not life-threatening. A spokesperson for the rapper didn't respond to a request for comment. The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting. Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into a store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.





DaBaby arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)





