Newest Springdale elementary school dedicated in Tontitown, named in honor of former superintendent Jim Rollins

A school of innovation is a school that transforms teaching and learning, and defines innovation as “a new or creative alternative to the existing instructional and administrative practices.”

Source: Arkansas Department of Education.

TONTITOWN -- Officials, parents and students celebrated the dedication of the Jim D. Rollins School of Innovation on Friday.

The Springdale School District's 18th elementary school, located on Fletcher Avenue in Tontitown, opened for kindergarten through fifth-grade students last fall. Construction began in October 2020 and continued through February, according to a news release.

The 92,103-square-foot school cost about $20.4 million to build and was funded through a combination of bond proceeds, on-hand building funds and state partnership funds, the release states. It has an enrollment of 335 students but has the capacity for up to 700.

The dedication ceremony honored former Superintendent Jim Rollins, the building's namesake. Rollins served the School District for 40 years, including 38 years as superintendent. He resigned in 2020 to take a position as president of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale.

"It's an honor beyond belief to have my name on the school," Rollins said. "I love the Springdale School District; I love everything it stands for. It was the privilege of my life to be the superintendent of this School District and to work with wonderful educators over the years."

The new school is a daily celebration of Rollins' living legacy, said Superintendent Jared Cleveland.

"Dr. Rollins served the children of Springdale School District in a remarkable fashion for almost 40 years, trailblazing innovative educational pathways and providing opportunities for all children to realize the American dream prepared by a world-class public education," he said.

It's impossible to imagine the number of students, teachers and families Rollins has impacted during his career, said School Board president Michelle Cook.

"He has paved the way for so many in our community -- doctors, nurses, teachers, administrators, businessmen, farmers, engineers, lawyers, welders -- I could keep going on and on," Cook said. "I would be hard pressed to find a part of Northwest Arkansas he hasn't touched. He has made each of us better, our community better and continues to do so today."

When Rollins began working in the Springdale School District, Springdale's population was 23,000, according to board member Kevin Ownbey. Since then the population has grown to 86,000 and the student population is 23,000, he said.

Under Rollins' leadership, the district built 26 school buildings, as well as leadership development buildings, libraries, media centers, school-based health clinics, performing arts centers and wholesale renovations totaling $377 million, Ownbey said.

However, Rollins' vision was even more impressive than the development he supervised, Ownbey said. He embraced population growth and changes in demographics and was able to meet the needs of the entire community, he said.

Rollins developed some of the best programs in the state, including the district's English as a Second Language program, family literacy program, professional development program, Environment and Spatial Technology Initiative and student support services, Ownbey said.

Rollins' most visionary act was facilitating innovative learning methods that put learning tools in kids' hands when he created the Don Tyson School of Innovations, Ownbey said.

"Dr. Rollins always embraced the growth and vision for the future, built opportunities and set excellence as a standard, built community partners and put learning for all first," Ownbey said.

The new elementary school's goal is to continue the tradition of excellence that has been established in the district and lead innovative teaching and learning practices, said Principal Annette Thompson.

"To Dr. Rollins, we will follow your footsteps as innovators and creators," she said. "Our students will understand how they learn best and have the opportunity to apply their learning."

Tontitown Mayor Gene McCartney shared the history of education in the community. When the town was established in 1898, the schoolhouse was a combined church, school and residence for the priest. It integrated into the Springdale School District in 1949, he said.

The town continued to have an elementary school until 1987.

"Today we get to return and yet again build on that wonderful heritage through the city of Tontitown," he said. "We are once again seeing classes held right here on our doorsteps."