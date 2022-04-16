N.M. village receives wildfire aid

The mayor of a village in southern New Mexico is rallying residents as firefighters on Friday tried to keep wind-whipped flames from making another run at the village and hundreds of homes and summer cabins that dot the surrounding mountainsides.

More than 240 homes already have burned and an elderly couple was found dead this week outside their charred residence. While power has been restored to all but a few hundred customers in the area, evacuations for close to 5,000 people remain in place.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said the village is overflowing with donations from surrounding communities.

"So we have plenty of food, we have plenty of clothes, those kinds of things but we still appreciate and need your prayers and your thoughts," the mayor said during a briefing. "Again, our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, to those that have lost their homes."

Authorities have yet to release the names of the couple who died. Their bodies were found after worried family members contacted police, saying the couple had planned to evacuate Tuesday when the fire exploded but were unaccounted for later that day.

Near where the bodies were recovered, in Gavilan Canyon, the fire reduced homes to ash and metal. An 18-home RV park was completely destroyed.

Authorities asked for patience as fire crews continued to put out hot spots in the burned neighborhoods and tried to build a stronger perimeter around the blaze.

New Mexico authorities said they suspect the fire, which has torched more than 9.5 square miles of forest and grass, was sparked by a downed power line and the investigation continued Friday.

While many older residents call Ruidoso home year round, the population of about 8,000 people expands to about 25,000 during the summer months as Texans and New Mexicans from hotter climates come seeking respite.

Part-time residents have taken to social media over the last few days, pleading with fire officials for updates on certain neighborhoods, hoping their family cabins weren't among those damaged or destroyed.

The hotlines lit up Friday afternoon as people in the village called in to report more smoke. Fire information officer Mike DeFries said that was because there were flare-ups within the interior of the fire as the flames found pockets of unburned fuel.

Elsewhere in the U.S., large fires were reported this week in Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma.

Hotter and drier weather coupled with decades of fire suppression have contributed to an increase in the number of acres burned by wildfires, fire scientists say.

The problem is exacerbated by a more than 20-year Western drought studies link to human-caused climate change.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported Thursday that since the start of the year, 18,550 wildfires have burned about 1,250 square miles.