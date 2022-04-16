North Little Rock police arrest teen suspect in Wednesday double shooting

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a 16-year-old who is being charged as an adult in two shootings on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Kendrick Norris of North Little Rock has been charged with four felony counts of unlawfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Police say Marcayla Dobbins, 18, of North Little Rock and an unidentified 14-year-old girl were shot Wednesday at 510 Pollock St., a little more than 3 miles east of the Interstate 30 overpass of Broadway in North Little Rock.

Dobbins and the girl are both considered to be in stable condition, the release states.

Norris was being held without bond Saturday at the Pulaski County jail.