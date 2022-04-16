North Little Rock uses 17 hits to sting LR Central





North Little Rock had a hard time putting up runs in back-to-back conference losses to Bryant and Cabot, but the Charging Wildcats had no problem lighting up the scoreboard Friday against rival Little Rock Central.

Jaylon Johnson and Kole McMahan had three hits apiece to lead visiting North Little Rock in a 14-1, five-inning drubbing of the Tigers at Buddy Coleman Field.

The Charging Wildcats finished with 17 hits and took advantage of seven Central errors to put a stop to a two-game losing streak and tighten their grip on the No. 4 spot in the 6A-Central Conference. However, North Little Rock (12-8, 5-3) has its sights set on something more than just middle-of-the-pack status in a crowded league.

"We're still trying to win a conference championship," Charging Wildcats Coach Chad Cope said. "We haven't played well for the last two games, and I told the guys [Central] has been struggling a little bit, too. But I also told them that they're dangerous enough to beat us on their home field.

"So we needed to make sure that we take care of business and have our heads on right, and we did. It was a much better showing compared to what we'd done in the past two."

Cope noted that his team failed to come up with key hits in an 8-2 loss to Bryant a week ago and in a 4-1 setback to Cabot on Tuesday. The first-year coach also said the Charging Wildcats stranded 13 baserunners in their most recent defeat as well as another 10 against the Hornets, but they delivered in abundance Friday to pick up the run-rule victory.

Jordan Kelly had two hits and four RBI for North Little Rock, which also got a strong outing from starting pitcher Jackson Estes. The freshman lefthander gave up 1 hit -- a hard-hit single from Luke Lorence that took an awkward bounce -- struck out 7 and walked 3 in 4 innings.

"We're a really young baseball team," Cope explained. "We've only got four seniors, and I've kind of had to take a deep breath a lot while realizing that. But our young guys have done well. They play hard, and they're getting better."

Kelly's two-run double in the top of the first gave North Little Rock a 2-0 lead until three Central (10-10, 1-7) mistakes in the second allowed the Charging Wildcats to double their margin.

McMahan singled to open the inning, then took the next three bases on three straight errors. Two batters later, Trevor Flake drove in Jude Hurley with a single to push their team's lead to 4-0.

North Little Rock added four runs on five hits in the third, with Caleb Bryant coming through with a two-run double to start the surge. Flake and Johnson added run-scoring singles as well to help the Charging Wildcats build a commanding 8-0 advantage.

Hurley's RBI single in the fourth made it 9-0 before another two-run double from Kelly ignited a five-run fifth. Jayden Sloan had a two-run base hit, and Aiden Sartain followed with an RBI-single.

The Tigers avoided the shutout in the bottom of the inning when Josh Rowe ripped a shot into the outfield to score Adrian Phifer.

"We've lost a game or two that's been close," Cope said. "I told the team that we've got to be able to steal a couple on the road, especially after losing to Bryant and Cabot at home. Central always plays North Little Rock tough, and I was worried to tell you the truth.

"But our kids really competed, and that was good to see."









Gallery: NLR at LR Central baseball







