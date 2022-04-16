Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Albert Campos, 20, of 1725 S. 15th St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Campos was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jose Melendez-Pomalez, 33, of 620 Arkansas 16 East in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Melendez-Pomalez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Bentonville

• Devona Brasher, 27, of 3400 Duke Ave. No. 38 in Fort Smith, was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Brasher was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Kerry Jackson, 39, of 32 Killdeer Drive in Farmington, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Jackson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Luis Martinez-Sierra, 23, of 1104 E. Tahlequah St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Martinez-Sierra was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with a $250,000 bond set.

Springdale

• Denoyes Gibbs, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Gibbs was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

West Fork

• Bruce Center, 47, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Center was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.