



GOLF

Cantlay finishes strong

Defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes Friday for a 4-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound. Cantlay had a 9-under 133 total. Streb also had a 67. He appeared to be in position to take the lead into the weekend when he birdied No. 8 -- his 17th hole of the day -- to reach 7 under. But Cantlay's accurate irons and hot putter moved him back on top. The run started with a 13-foot birdie putt on 15. He caught Streb a hole later with a 10-footer. Cantlay stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th within 8 feet for his go-ahead birdie, then rolled in a 21-footer on the par-4 18th.

Kim remains in first

Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship. After dropping strokes on the par-4 seventh and par-3 12th with her only bogeys of the week at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim birdied the par-4 14th and par-5 18th to get back to 10 under with one round left. Kim nearly holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on 18. American Brianna Do (67) and Japan's Hinako Shibuno (68) were tied for second. Sunday qualifier Do birdied the first three holes. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 72 on Friday and is tied for 33rd place at 1-over. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) also shot a 72 on Friday and is at 2 over, tied for 47th.

Parker grabs Veritex lead

Chase Parker turned in a 6-under par 65 on Friday to grab the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship after three rounds at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. Parker stands at 19-under 194, one shot better than Taylor Montgomery, who fired a 64 on Friday. Tyson Alexander and second-round leader Shawn Stefani are tied for third at 16-under 197. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 67 for the second day in a row and is at 9-under 204. Zack Fischer (Benton) turned in a 69 on Friday and is at 7-under 206.

BASEBALL

Orioles put Means on IL

The Baltimore Orioles put John Means on the 10-day injured list Friday, and the left-hander is expected to have additional tests on his elbow. The Orioles announced that Means had a left elbow strain. Manager Brandon Hyde described the injury as a forearm muscle strain, but he said more tests are coming to look at the elbow. Means, who turns 29 later this month, was pulled after the fourth inning Wednesday night. He's allowed three runs in eight innings in two starts this season. Last year, Means was a bright spot on a Baltimore staff that ranked last in the majors in ERA. He went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA and threw a no-hitter at Seattle in May.

Piscotty placed on covid list

The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the covid-19 injured list and put catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list before Friday's game in Toronto. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second covid-19 vaccine dose -- or one dose of Johnson & Johnson -- at least 14 days prior to entry. Players are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

FOOTBALL

Dallas CB in shooting incident

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was riding in a sport utility vehicle from which a man was fatally shot about two months ago, Joseph's attorney said Friday. Cameron Ray, 20, was shot about 2 a.m. March 18 outside a nightclub in the Lower Greenville entertainment district of Old East Dallas, according to a Dallas police statement. A newly released surveillance video showed two groups, one of which Ray was part of, engaged in a brief altercation outside the nightspot. The video shows a black SUV drive by Ray's group, and shots were fired from at least one of its windows, wounding Ray. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital. "Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray," Barry Sorrels, Joseph's attorney, said in a statement Friday. "Mr. Ray's death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family's loss." A Dallas police spokesman declined to confirm Joseph's involvement in the case, but The Dallas Morning News reported police detectives interviewed the 22-year-old player Friday. The Cowboys took the former LSU and Kentucky star in the second round of last year's NFL Draft.

Colts sign CB Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The move comes one day after Indy signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rodney McLeod. The two additions should help a secondary that lost two starting cornerbacks from last season. Gilmore joins the Colts after being traded from New England to Carolina last season. The 31-year-old Gilmore finished with 16 tackles and two interceptions while playing in nine games last season. But Gilmore was the NFL's 2019 defensive player of the year after collecting six interceptions and 20 passes defensed -- both career bests -- with the Patriots. The 10-year veteran has 427 career tackles and 27 interceptions in 127 career games.

TENNIS

U.S. grabs 2-0 advantage

Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-0 lead over Ukraine on Friday in the best-of-five Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Asheville, N.C. Riske beat Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (18-16), 7-5, surviving an epic first set that lasted 1 hour, 27 minutes. Pegula beat Katarina Zavatska 6-2, 6-1 in the second match. The 34-point tiebreaker was the second-longest in Billie Jean Cup history, surpassed only by the 40-point tiebreaker in a doubles match when India's Manisha Malhotra and Sania Mrza beat Uzbekistan's Ivanna Israilova and Vlada Ekshibarova in the 2004 Asia/Oceanic Group 1 event, 21-19.



