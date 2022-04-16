100 years ago

April 16, 1922

• Baskets and toys, made by convalescent soldiers at Fort Roots, will be placed on sale in front of Stift's jewelry store today. The sale will be in charge of Miss Very, supervisor of occupational-therapy at the Fort Roots Hospital. ... The baskets are the work of men who sacrificed themselves during the world war, men who came out of trenches with minds unbalanced or suffering from shell shock. ... Funds obtained from the sale will be used to give the men little comforts and other items the government does not provide.

50 years ago

April 16, 1972

• Lightning struck an air conditioner in a second-floor bedroom Saturday and caused a fire that destroyed the room and its contents, the Fire Department said. ... Firemen said the house belonged to H. L. Osburn, who was downstairs with his family when the lightning struck. Firemen fought the blaze for about an hour.

25 years ago

April 16, 1997

• The federal Justice Department and the state Department of Correction have proposed a settlement to a lawsuit to try to correct past discrimination against female prison guards. The agreement, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Little Rock, aims to resolve a lawsuit the Justice Department filed against the Department of Correction in 1995. The suit contended that prison officials violated civil rights laws from 1983 to 1992 by limiting jobs, assignments and advancement opportunities for female guards because of their sex. The state agreed to take steps that will ensure female corrections officers assigned to male prisons are given an equal chance for jobs, assignments and promotions. ... The state agreed to open all correction officer positions and assignments at male prisons to female guards except in cases where doing so would violate inmates' privacy. The state will establish a $7.2 million fund to pay out back wages to women identified as victims of discrimination. The state also will: Hire up to 400 women who had been rejected based on their sex; Make a priority of promoting up to 42 female employees; Provide retroactive seniority and benefits to employees discriminated against previously.

10 years ago

April 16, 2012

• With less than three months left in its fiscal year, the Arkansas Arts Center is more than $237,000 in the red, with overall revenue expected to finish nearly $700,000 behind projections for the year. ... While the center's board is expecting a $100,000 fundraising matching grant to arrive later this month, breaking even for the year will be a struggle as the center is seeing an almost $400,000 gap in donations, a $93,000 deficit in sales revenue and about 998 museum memberships that have yet to be renewed for this year. The center has been playing financial catch-up since going into debt during the World of Pharaohs exhibit that failed to attract as many visitors as the center had projected during its 2009 and 2010 run. ... Development staff members spent much of March and early April making more than 100 targeted calls and sending mailers to the almost 1,000 members who have not renewed membership. Staff said Monday that 878 new and rejoining members had made pledges.