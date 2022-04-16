Pea Ridge officers complete Arkansas Police Academy basic training

PEA RIDGE -- Many law enforcement cadets, some with local ties, graduated from Arkansas Police Academy basic training April 7.

Two officers work for Pea Ridge, two work for Little Flock and two were Pea Ridge High School graduates.

Andrew Day and Thomas Morris are Pea Ridge officers.

Jacob Kolasch and Wes Harper are Little Flock officers.

Harper and Breanna Brewer Jonassen are former Pea Ridge High School students. Jonassen works for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

"Congratulations to officer Andrew Day and officer Thomas Morris for graduating from the police academy," Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

The Arkansas Police Academy is 13 weeks of intense training that prepares new officers for the next step, Hahn said, adding that each officer will continue with an additional 12 weeks of training by specialized field training officers to prepare them to work independently.

"Both officer Day and officer Thomas did a fantastic job in the academy," Hahn said. He said Morris received additional recognition for scoring in the top three in pistol marksmanship.

"We are very proud of them," Hahn said.

Hahn and Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree attended the graduation, which was held in Har-Ber High School auditorium in Springdale.

Little Flock Mayor Jeff Van Sickler and Police Chief Shawn Hollis were on hand to congratulate Kolasch and Harper.

Van Sickler said the Little Flock Police Department has the chief, two sergeants, three officers (including the two who just graduated) and two future cadets who will attend the academy in April.

Hahn said Pea Ridge has 15 full-time officers including the chief, a lieutenant, two patrol sergeants, one detective/sergeant, seven patrol officers, three school resource officers, two part-time officers and an administrative officer who is a trained officer. The department usually has two lieutenants but has one position not yet filled. When that is filled, Hahn said, there will be six patrol officers instead of seven.