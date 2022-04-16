Sections
Pedestrian struck, killed on Cantrell Road in Little Rock on Friday

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:17 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Cantrell Road in Little Rock on Friday night, according to a spokesman for the city's Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Michael Byrd, 53, was crossing the street around 9 p.m. Friday when a vehicle hit him, Sgt. Eric Barnes wrote in an email. The accident happened near 14000 Cantrell Road, about 2 1/2 miles west of Interstate 430.

A medical team pronounced Byrd dead at the scene. Investigators with the Little Rock Police Department were working Saturday to reconstruct the accident and complete a full report.

The driver, who was not identified, stopped and spoke with police who were investigating the collision, Barnes wrote. An Arkansas State Police preliminary report identified the vehicle as a 2006 Chevrolet.

