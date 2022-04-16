Pittman’s Hogs set for spring exhibition





FAYETTEVILLE -- It's not exactly a traditional Red-White game the University of Arkansas football team will be playing today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

It's also not a walk through or light contact opportunity the Razorbacks will be conducting under third-year Coach Sam Pittman at 11 a.m. today, weather permitting.

The Razorbacks have dealt with weather and other scheduling problems regarding their spring game in recent seasons. The 2017 Red-White modified scrimmage was moved to the Walker Pavilion due to torrential rains that day. The 2018 game, held in Little Rock based on contractual obligations, was subject to frigid conditions that included freezing rain and flurries. Arkansas did not have a 2020 spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today's forecast has a solid chance of thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and the scheduled conclusion of the "showcase" a couple of hours later.

The UA is branding today it as a "spring showcase," with fans admitted free to the 12th workout of spring drills.

The showcase will come with bells and whistles, like a fan fest, live music in the lead up to the practice, and coverage from an SEC Network crew, but it will not be the final session of spring for the Razorbacks, who are coming off a 9-4 season capped by a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Pittman thinks his club has attained a veteran status that affords the opportunity to limit live tackling for a swath of experienced players.

"I just think that we have a veteran team, we've thudded better this year than we have the previous years we've been here, and we did tackle to the ground in the last scrimmage," Pittman said, referencing spring practice No. 6 on April 2.

No matter the format and percentage of live tackling plays, the Razorbacks are eager to show off their current form to fans.

"I'm glad the fans are getting an opportunity to come see us," said senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols of Springdale. "They haven't seen us since the Outback Bowl. I think it's a good opportunity for the fans to see us and see what we do every day."

Freshman linebacker Christopher "Pooh" Paul emphasized a Nichols remark that every day is a game day.

"The main thing about it is just get better every day," Paul said. "Coach Odom with the defense does an excellent job setting the standard, and we go through with that standard. ...We take it one step at a time, but more importantly we're really excited to show the fans what we've been working on all spring, show them how hard we've been working all spring and what a season they're going to be looking forward to."

One of the flashier possibilities is second-team quarterback Malik Hornsby running a few routes as a wideout. He has broken free and caught deep balls in just about every team session since he's split time as a receiver.

While all the healthy Razorbacks will participate in the workout, not all of them will be in live tacking sessions. Players considered starters and some vying for starting spots will not engage in live tackling, but younger, less-experienced players and some second-teamers will go through full contact in some blended segments.

Pittman's nutshell description of the event: "We'll thud up the veterans. The young guys will scrimmage."

The definition of "young guys" might vary. For instance, sophomore tailback AJ Green has been working mostly with the second unit, but he's also taken a sizable amount of reps with the ones with would-be starter Dominique Johnson out all spring while rehabbing from surgery and sophomore Raheim Sanders missing a little time earlier in the spring after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Jayden Johnson.

Pittman specifically mentioned Green as a player who might see an amount of live reps.

"We're going to do a little bit of that in a scrimmage format with the twos [and] threes," Pittman said. "In other words, if we have maybe possibly AJ Green or somebody we need to tackle, [we'll] see him live a little bit more."

Pittman said the format would be the first unit of offense versus the second-team defense, and the first-team defense against the second offense, followed by live scrimmaging from the third units.

The Razorbacks coaching staff will also work in combination periods for players who need more snaps.

Receiver Warren Thompson, who is in a group of wideouts vying for primary-target status from quarterback KJ Jefferson, said the Razorbacks will come with a competitive edge no matter what today's work is called.

"We're still trying to compete and get better every day, no matter if it's a scrimmage or a practice or a walk-through," Thompson said. "We have to be locked in and ready to go every day."

Said receiver Ketron Jackson, "To piggy back what Pooh and Isaiah talked about, every day is a game rep. It's a game day. So Saturday, it's a scrimmage and practice.

"We love the fans that are coming out, but it's about us getting better every day. We've got stuff to prove this year."

At the conclusion of spring drills, which have been held mostly at the stadium, Garth Brooks will perform live next Saturday inside the stadium.

Crews will then pull up the natural grass surface, and begin re-sodding Razorback Stadium to have the playing surface in place for the Sept. 3 season opener against 2021 College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati, the American Athletic Conference champion.





Second-team quarterback Malik Hornsby has split time as a wide receiver in nearly every team session for the Razorbacks this spring and has even broken free to catch a few deep passes. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





