Questions on EMS costs expected at Pea Ridge council meeting

PEA RIDGE -- Concerns about the cost of treatment from the emergency medical personnel at the Fire/EMS Department are to be discussed at the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.

Local businessman Jerry Fitzner is listed on the agenda to talk about Ordinance 451 and the charges for the ambulance service.

According to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Fitzner expressed concern about the high cost of care for when the ambulance was not dispatched. Crabtree said the patient had been transported to the station and received care on site and was not transported.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn is expected to discuss up-fit of new vehicles during the meeting.

Also, several rezonings are up for council consideration.

City officials are also expected to discuss possibilities for redistricting plans for City Council wards.

The public meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council room at City Hall.