Quilt Society readies for camp, ’22 project

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society discussed business and an upcoming trip among other topics.

The group met April 13 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall at Stuttgart with seven members present, according to a news release.

The leader opened the meeting with the thought for the day, "The best anti-depressant is a sewing machine and a room full of fabric."

Happy birthday greetings were extended to three members, and the March minutes and treasurer's report were given.

Under old business, registration is still open for the Country Quilt Camp VIII June 2-5. The group has eight signed up. Two members are making favors for those attending quilt camp: pin cushions and ribbon lanyards.

The club project for 2022 is to make pillows and pillowcases for Arkansas Children's Hospital and also baby items for Hope of the Delta. Members were reminded to bring beans for the ICCM (Inter-Church-Community-Ministry) Food Bank.

Under new business, members were asked to consider helping with the Creative Arts division of the arts festival in 2023.

During Show and Share:

• The leader had several pillows and a pillow case she made for the Children's Hospital.

• A member had three baby quilts for Hope of the Delta.

• A member showed the Easter dresses and bunnies she made for her granddaughters in Georgia.

• A member showed her finished sampler quilt.

Everyone enjoyed sampling soda bread. The treasure table was again full of fabric, magazines and books.

"A good time was had by all trying to find just the right piece to finish that special project," a spokesman said.

The next meeting will be a Sit 'n Sew on May 11 at the church. Interested participants should bring their project and lunch and join the group, according to the news release.