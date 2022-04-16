Razorbacks close football scrimmage due to storms

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' spring football scrimmage scheduled for today has been closed to the public due to weather.

The Razorbacks' scrimmage will be conducted inside Walker Pavilion, the football indoor practice facility. It will still be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely in Fayetteville through 1 p.m., the same time the two-hour scrimmage is scheduled to end.

The outdoor HogFest event at Reynolds Razorback Stadium has also been called off.