Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 University St., Magnolia, welcomes Jeff Steinberg in concert at 7 p.m. April 28. (870) 234-5594.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• Eckankar presents "Experience the Sound of Soul" at 11 a.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, seventh floor DeGray Room, 4813 Central Ave., in Hot Springs. Eckankar-Arkansas.org. (877) 401-0016.

• Family Christian Fellowship, 603 W. Washington, Hazen, welcomes evangelist David Ring at 10 a.m. May 1. (501) 516-5971.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., has an Easter Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, followed by brunch, capped by an Easter Service with Communion at 10:30 a.m. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., welcomes organist Scott Montgomery in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is sponsored by the Central Arkansas Chapter, American Guild of Organists. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., marks Easter on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (501) 663-3631.

• Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Road, Conway, celebrates Easter at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a handbell rendition of "All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name," a men's ensemble singing "Christ the Lord Is Risen Today," and the chancel Choir singing "I Know That My Redeemer Lives." gracepresconway.org, (501) 504-6899.

• Little Rock Compassion Center, 3618 W. Roosevelt Road, provides Easter lunch and dinner from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Donations of food and hygiene items are welcome. (501) 296-9114.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. At 7:30 p.m. April 23, it also hosts the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Choirs as they perform Francis Poulenc's masterwork "Gloria." (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has worship services at 8:30, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; the 11 a.m. service is livestreamed and later posted on the church's website: secondpreslr.org. The church's monthly Faith and Grief support group meets at noon Tuesday in Second Hall. Registration at faithandgrief.org. (501) 227-0000.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds Easter services at 7:30 a.m. (spoken), 9:30 a.m. (choral) and 11:30 a.m. (choral) on Sunday. An Easter Eggstravaganza follows the 9:30 service. Masks are recommended. www.trinitylittlerock.org/worship.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

