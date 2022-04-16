Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis FIRST POST — 12:10 P.M

LEE’S LOCK Jackie’s Warrior in the 11th

BEST BET Awesome Saturday in the eighth

LONG SHOT Aux Arcs in the fifth

FRIDAY’S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 174-524 (33.2%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice ***plenty to like

**things to like *educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CHAPEL BARN** moves into a starter after a clear front-running victory at Fair Grounds, and he was claimed by a top stable. CARL G was beaten a nose in a fast $10,000 claiming race, and the improving gelding is a big threat if he holds form for new connections. DR. FORMAN is a three-time winner at the meeting, and he is sharp enough to move up and contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Chapel Barn Rosario Diodoro 3-1

3 Carl G Santana Villafranco 5-2

4 Dr. Forman Culp Cox 9-2

5 News Box Franco Martin 8-1

7 Firery Tale Garcia Garcia 7-2

6 Brother Aaron Harr Hornsby 6-1

1 Dixie Street Bailey Soto 8-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

APPRAISAL** has been racing competitively at a higher level this season, and he switches to a leading rider. THE FEATURE was forwardly placed while caught wide in a second-place finish at this classification last month. ROAD BIBLE has raced close to the lead in consecutive second-place finishes at this condition, and he was claimed by the leading trainer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Appraisal Arrieta Broberg 5-2

10 The Feature Santana Diodoro 4-1

7 Road Bible Castillo Asmussen 3-1

4 Smokeymountainrain Gonzalez Green 6-1

1 Bitcoin Banker Canchari Deville 12-1

8 Axis Bailey Puhl 12-1

3 Funandfunny Jordan Loy 8-1

2 Major Chance Quinonez Fires 12-1

9 Shanghai Silver Culp Cox 12-1

6 Hard to Park Harr Cline 15-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

MIDNIGHT MISTRESS** showed good speed in a fifth-place debut against maiden allowance rivals, and the big class dropper is back sprinting after tiring badly in a two-turn effort. OUTLAW QUEEN has finished her debut preparations with three solid workouts, and trainer Chris Hartman gets his go-to rider. CHAOS MAGIC has been showing fast works up to her first race, and trainer Allen Milligan wins with this kind.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Midnight Mistress Rosario Asmussen 5-2

6 Outlaw Queen Arrieta Hartman 3-1

8 Chaos Magic Hiraldo Milligan 9-2

4 Fashionably Quick Bailey Swearingen 9-2

5 Muse Castillo Moquett 6-1

2 Cortado Garcia Garcia 8-1

3 Beach Body Quinonez Milligan 8-1

7 Flash of Cherokee Boulanger Dimmett 20-1

4 Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

BROOKLYN DIAMONDS** broke a bit slow and rallied wide through the turn when running down a lone speed favorite in a winning debut. Moreover, he is bred to be a quality two-turn colt. HAPPY BOY ROCKET won a fast maiden allowance race in his only previous race on Lasix, and blinkers off is a high percentage angle for this stable. NINETIES COUNTRY was prominent throughout in a third-place two-turn debut, and he is an improving colt for top trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Brooklyn Diamonds Arrieta Brisset 7-2

5 Happy Boy Rocket Santana Mott 5-2

4 Nineties Country Franco Cox 7-2

1 St Andrews Rosario Asmussen 4-1

6 Blue Norther Pereira Cox 9-2

3 Presidential Castillo Asmussen 9-2

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

AUX ACRES** chased a fast pace before weakening in the stretch when competing in a maiden allowance, and the lightly raced gelding is improving and may prove difficult to catch. KILGORE has raced competitively in all four of his sprint races this season, while competing at a higher claiming price. WARNING LABEL was beaten a diminishing neck in a tough-luck defeat, and the beaten post-time favorite can make amends from off the pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Aux Arcs Canchari Witt 9-2

8 Kilgore Rosario Moquett 2-1

7 Warning Label Harr Cline 3-1

6 Hightail Cowboy Castillo Stuart 10-1

9 Cyber Monday Jordan Green 8-1

5 Boston Wally Bailey Fires 6-1

2 Secret Survivor Hiraldo Ashauer 15-1

4 Justdennis Wales Hewitt 15-1

10 Moonshine Max Gonzalez Martin 20-1

1 Heart Headed Arky Culp Loy 30-1

11 Mapache Man Borel Borel 30-1

6 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ISOLATE*** led past every pole in consecutive decisive victories at Fair Grounds, and his subsequent breezes have been powerful. SEVEN NATION ARMY is a four-time local winner who finished third in the recent King Cotton. NO SHIRT NO SHOES finished a solid fifth in the GIII Whitmore, and his ability to rate will suit him well.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Isolate Arrieta Amoss 2-1

6 Seven Nation Army Castillo Moquett 5-2

4 No Shirt No Shoes Garcia Anderson 4-1

2 Bank Rosario Asmussen 7-2

5 Full Authority Court Compton 6-1

1 Basic Chance Franco Martin 10-1

7 Purse $108,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

I’M THE BOSS OF ME** has shown a high turn of early speed in consecutive sprint victories, and she appears to be the speed of the speed in this contentious race. WELL SPENT had to overcome a poor start in a powerful late-running allowance win, and the abundance of speed in the race will flatter her late run. SOUTHERN GRAYCE finished second behind a talented sprinter, and the steadily improving filly has the best of connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 I’m the Boss of Me Castillo Compton 4-1

6 Well Spent Gonzalez Diodoro 3-1

5 Southern Grayce Santana Cox 5-2

2 Connie K Court Morse 6-1

3 Alberta Sun Arrieta Maker 6-1

4 Oscarette Rosario Asmussen 9-2

7 Hotasapistol Harr Stuart 12-1

8 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

AWESOME SATURDAY*** has finished second in both of his route races at the meeting, while competing at a much higher level. STRIKE A BEAT is moving up a claiming condition following a clear late-running victory. ARRIVAL contested the pace in a strong second-place finish March 26, and he was claimed by a top stable and may improve.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Awesome Saturday Garcia Garcia 3-1

4 Strike a Beat Santana Broberg 4-1

3 Arrival Franco Diodoro 9-2

11 Tonaltalitarian Pereira Combs 10-1

9 Egomaniac Gonzalez Mason 12-1

5 All West Arrieta Hartman 8-1

1 Loch Garman Medellin Diodoro 6-1

7 Restoring Hope Bailey Haran 8-1

8 Foxy Ace Castillo Smith 15-1

10 Make Noise Harr Van Berg 20-1

2 Georgia Deputy Eramia Petalino 20-1

9 Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SUPREMACY** showed big promise last spring in Kentucky, and he is slowly rounding back into form and is bred to improve at route distances. PATS PROPERTY is the probable pacesetter, and he owns competitive Beyer figures and will be carrying fewer pounds with an apprentice aboard. HUNKA BURNING LOVE is a classy veteran who has learned to rate and is a logical threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Supremacy Santana Cox 4-1

4 Pats Property Bailey Haran 6-1

8 Hunka Burning Love Canchari Broberg 3-1

6 Brice Castillo Hollendorfer 8-1

2 Bandit Swanson Arrieta Calhoun 6-1

3 Hozier Rosario Brisset 4-1

5 Super Constitution Gonzalez Robertson 8-1

7 Antigravity Garcia Hollendorfer 6-1

10 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BEST ACTOR** has worked smartly up to his career debut for a stable that excels with first-timers going a distance of ground, and he may have found an ordinary field of rivals. LIFE ON THE NILE suffered a tough-luck defeat only two races back, and the experienced two-turn runner is the one to catch. BATTLE CALL was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptively good fifth-place finish, and he had a sharp subsequent breeze and will be wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Best Actor Santana Cox 4-1

7 Life On the Nile Castillo Hollendorfer 4-1

3 Battle Call Garcia Hollendorfer 5-1

10 Chileno Rosario Asmussen 2-1

2 El Gemar Arrieta Peitz 5-1

6 Kunshan Bridge Pereira DiVito 12-1

4 Vigano Harr Zito 12-1

5 Smokey Story Gonzalez Von Hemel 15-1

9 Bonne Chere Bailey Haran 20-1

12 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

BOTANY*** has earned the fastest one-turn Beyer figures in the field, and he is dropping in class and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. JACKYS BACK has done his best running on a wet track, but he was a fast-closing third only two races back, and he gets in light with a winning apprentice in the irons. OBVIOUSLY TOO is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden claiming ranks following two troubled trips.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Botany Castillo Moquett 3-1

4 Jackys Back Medellin Matthews 8-1

10 Obviously Too Bailey McBride 8-1

11 Cats Gotta Chance Borel Hewitt 5-1

9 Backgate Red Pereira Prather 9-2

6 Slightly Crafty Harr Cline 5-1

1 Lou’s Arrow Jordan Martin 6-1

2 Cybertown Lopez Martin 12-1

5 Young o’ Daine Culp Loy 15-1

3 Mr. Wully Bully Court Creighton 12-1

7 Moonshine Vision AJCourt Fires 30-1