SAMUEL RADWINE: Passover purpose to teach

There was a time when Rabbis were expected to give only two “sermons” every year. The first would have been on the Sabbath between Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (The Day of Atonement.) The expectations were that the Rabbi would instruct the congregation on the ways one should make atonement to those that they may have wronged and asked for atonement from God. The other sermon was to be delivered on the Sabbath before Passover. Again, it was the Rabbi’s role to remind the congregation of the laws and precepts of Passover observance.

Both sermons had the same aim: It was the Rabbi’s job to tell the Jews what they were supposed to do. Throughout both my professional life and personal life, I have concluded that human nature causes most people NOT to want to be told what to do.

On Passover, the Rabbi as well each adult has been given the same charge: The overriding purpose of the observance of the Passover Seder and all its many rituals, says the Torah, is v’hee-gadta l’vincha — to teach your children.

Teaching children, especially of the elementary age, about their heritage and religion is a golden opportunity to light a fire that will continue to burn throughout adulthood. But we must take care to provide the deeper meanings, sources and explanations for the text, history, holidays and practice. Skimming the surface and engaging only in the superficial practices of our traditions, like gefilte fish, hamantashen and dreidels, will not keep our children close. Children are capable of grasping deep, spiritual concepts. Teaching our tradition without its depth, layers and spirituality will end up like a balloon that quickly deflates.

The task ahead is enormous. Yet each year at Passover, Jewish families sit down at the table and read through the Haggadah, or the “telling” of the Passover story in narrative, prayer and verse.

You see, the retelling of the Exodus from Egypt is not simply a tale of the past. Our tradition asks each of us to consider ourselves as if we, personally, left the slavery of Egypt for freedom. In that simple statement, we are compelled to consider the here and now, and to look ahead. We live amidst enslavement of many kinds. Pesach demands that we open our eyes and confront the enslavement of those who are marginalized, whether it be because of racism, poverty, misogyny, homophobia or any other state of being that prevents one from living a complete and free life.

At this holiday season, may we each become more aware of new ways of bringing freedom to those who need it the most. And may you each find wholeness and meaning in your celebrations.

