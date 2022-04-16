Sebastian County Circuit Clerk race draws two

Marcus Phillips (R)

Age: 37

Residency: Fort Smith; lived in Sebastian County since 2003, with 2011-2015 and 2017-2020 spent in Northwest Arkansas

Occupation: Administrative support in the Human Resources department at Trane Technologies in Fort Smith

Education: Home-schooled.Attended Northwest Arkansas Community College

Political Experience: None

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County voters will decide between two Republicans to serve as their circuit clerk for the next four years.

Marcus Phillips and Susie Hassett are vying for the county's circuit clerk position in the May 24 Republican primary election. They are the only candidates running, so the winner won't have to contend with an opponent in the November general election, according to the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

The circuit clerk supports the county's seven circuit court judges for the operation of the courts in Fort Smith and Greenwood, in addition to providing the public accurate records of court proceedings, according to the county website.

Cindy Gilmer, the current circuit clerk, was appointed by the county Quorum Court to serve the rest of Denora Coomer's four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2021, after Coomer retired. This appointment prevents Gilmer from running for reelection.

The job comes with a yearly salary of $95,051, according to the county.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sent Phillips and Hassett the same three questions about their candidacy. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words each and may be edited for clarity.

QUESTION: Why do you believe you are the best candidate? What makes you the better candidate for the Sebastian County circuit clerk position compared to your opponent?

PHILLIPS: I believe I am the best person for this role because of my history of servant leadership, as well as tenure in accounting, project management and as a people leader. I have years of experience implementing new processes and standard operating procedures.

With that said, I am not looking to reinvent the wheel, only to fine-tune and change when necessary or when time and money can be saved. I also understand what it takes to successfully lead diverse teams, all the while creating a customer-focused atmosphere where the staff works together, with the goal of serving our community to the best of our ability.

HASSETT: I am the best candidate for Sebastian County circuit clerk. I have served as a deputy circuit clerk for the last 13 years. I understand all aspects of the Circuit Clerk's Office and the importance of a well-run and accessible office.

The Sebastian County Circuit Clerk's Office manages and maintains the records of every division of the circuit courts in Sebastian County, including the courts in Fort Smith and Greenwood, including juvenile court. The office provides the record keeping and document filing for all circuit court matters for attorneys and the public. The circuit clerk also maintains and oversees the jury duty lists, as well as organizes and manages jury orientation for Sebastian County circuit courts.

I have the proven leadership skills and experience to manage the Circuit Clerk's Office. Dedication and commitment are a must from the circuit clerk and staff to make our court system run smoothly and keep records current. I have that dedication, commitment and knowledge. I have developed and maintained a good relationship with the court staff, including circuit judges, district judges, juvenile judges, court bailiffs, law enforcement and staff.

Our Circuit Clerk's Office and the voters of Sebastian County understand the result of electing a head clerk with no experience or knowledge to operate the office. My goal, if elected, is to maintain a well-run office that is responsive to both citizens, attorneys and court staff.

QUESTION: What do you believe Sebastian County residents want from the Circuit Clerk's Office? How do you plan to help facilitate that?

PHILLIPS: In today's hectic, fast-paced world, I believe the citizens deserve our public offices to be efficient and provide convenient services. I will be able to analyze how the clerk's office operates, find frustration points for the community and staff, then develop lean processes and adopt new technologies that will facilitate efficiency.

HASSETT: I believe Sebastian County residents want their circuit clerk to be knowledgeable in all aspects of the clerk's office. I am that candidate.

I believe citizens want elected officials to be hands-on, able to listen and remain involved in our community. I believe they want someone that will work hard for all residents of Sebastian County. As a lifelong resident of Sebastian County, I understand and respect our citizens and want to serve them -- as a hands-on circuit clerk, willing to listen, respond and remain involved in our community.

QUESTION: Should you be elected, what would your priorities be? What issues do you believe are the most important in the Circuit Clerk's Office and/or Sebastian County Circuit Court and how do you plan to use your position to address these issues should you win this race?

PHILLIPS: As mentioned before, my priorities will be focused on the adoption of new technologies and procedures that will further facilitate efficient operations. This will include staff training on new technology and software. This increased efficiency will then allow the clerk's office to be more proactive in working with the courts and the community we serve.

Additionally, I will be ensuring that accurate accounting takes place. This enables the clerk's office to operate lean and efficient within the budgets afforded to it. This is an absolute must, as I do not believe in spending tax dollars frivolously.

HASSETT: My priorities as your next Sebastian County circuit clerk will be to move forward with the process of making the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk's Office and court system a paperless system. E-filing and other modernizations toward a paperless system will allow both the public, attorneys and all court staff to access records easily and effectively.

Within the next several weeks, the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk's Office will begin the process of e-filing (the electronic filing of court documents), which will make the process of filing cases and pleadings much easier for both the public and attorneys. With an eye toward modernization, I will continue to work to get old court documents digitized.

Additionally, it is my priority to make sure the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk's Office is active and involved in our community. I feel that when an elected official and their office staff are involved in our community, an invaluable connection is made to the people and places that make our community a good place to live.

Susie Hassett

