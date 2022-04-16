Shooting south of Little Rock's War Memorial leaves woman injured

One woman was injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting about a mile south of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, a Police Department spokesman said.

Detectives with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating the shooting, which happened at the Madison Heights apartment complex near West 12th and Madison streets. The victim's condition was unknown Saturday, but she was able to talk with police at the scene before going to the hospital for medical treatment, spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes wrote in a text message.

Barnes said he was not immediately able to share any information about a suspect.