‘Standing Red’ sculpture gone from LR park





"Standing Red," asculpture more than 25 feet tall that stood in Little Rock's MacArthur Park for more than 50 years, is gone.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation decided to remove the sculpture from its collection, according to Victoria Ramirez, executive director of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

On Friday, Ramirez, who also serves as secretary on the nine-member board for the foundation, declined to provide further details about the sculpture's fate, saying that "it was deaccessioned, and it was dismantled." Ramirez said the decision by the foundation was made "in consultation with a Rockefeller family member." Deacessioned is a term that museums and art galleries use when they decide to remove pieces from their collections.

"We know the history of it, we certainly are very grateful of the significant contributions of Jeannette Rockefeller, and we do have plans to honor her in the new building," Ramirez said.

The sculpture, by American artist Tal Streeter, was dedicated in honor of former Arkansas first lady Jeannette Rockefeller in 1970 after she stepped down from the museum's board of trustees.

For about five decades, the large sculpture was a fixture of MacArthur Park, serving as a piece of public art near the museum's entrance.

The sculpture was made of steel beams, painted red, that formed a t-shape at the base and another 25- to 30-foot beam extending upward where the base beams intersected.

During the dedication ceremony for the sculpture, then-Little Rock Mayor Haco Boyd read a statement written by the museum's director, Townsend Wolfe, saying the piece was chosen because it was a "powerful work of art."

"Standing Red" was designed as part of the minimalist art movement that took shape after World War II. The movement relied on simple works that often have no specific meaning behind them, which is why the piece was chosen to be dedicated to Jeannette Rockefeller, according to Boyd.

"It is," Boyd said in describing the sculpture.

"Standing Red" is not the only sculpture with a home in Little Rock to have been moved. "Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge" by renowned British artist Henry Moore has been moved for cleaning and repairs, Ramirez said.

The famous sculpture, which used to be located at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street in downtown Little Rock, will be moved to MacArthur Park to a spot close to the new museum building when it opens, Ramirez said.

What prior plans the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation, which owns the more than 14,000 pieces of art in the museum, had for "Standing Red" are unclear.

The museum is currently undergoing a $142 million expansion and renovation project.

Earlier this week, under the visit tab on the museum's website, the foundation explained that the new museum will open in the fall of 2022. It detailed what a trip to the new building may look like for visitors in a post mentioning both "Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge" and "Standing Red."

On Thursday, the post included mention of "Standing Red," saying visitors would be able to gaze as the "American sculptor Tal Streeter's monumental, minimalist steel composition, Standing Red, sparks curiosity and enlivens the landscape" in MacArthur Park. But as of early Friday evening, the section about Streeter's sculpture had been removed.

The museum dedicated "Standing Red" to Jeannette Rockefeller -- wife of Winthrop Rockefeller, who served as governor of Arkansas from 1967 to 1971 -- for her contributions to the Arkansas Arts Center, now known as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

In the late 1950s, Jeannette Rockefeller led a campaign to raise money to expand the museum's building and collection, serving as a patron and advocate for the arts in Arkansas. In 1960, Jeannette Rockefeller took over as president of the Arkansas Arts Center board of trustees, where she served for eight years, according to the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation did not respond to a request to comment.

Jim Pfeifer, who runs a Facebook group called "History of the Heights," wrote a post on Wednesday after he and other residents noticed the "Standing Red" sculpture was missing.

On Friday, Pfeifer said that when he reached out to members of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' board about the fate of "Standing Red," he got no response.

Pfeifer, a Little Rock architect and member of the museum, said he was disappointed with the foundation's decision to remove the sculpture from its collection, but he was more concerned about what he said was a lack of transparency from the foundation about its fate.

"That's what worries me more than a specific piece of sculpture," Pfeifer said. "The place needs to be more nicely run, more honest, more transparent."





The sculpture “Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge” by Henry Moore, shown in 2018 when it stood at Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street in downtown Little Rock, is getting cleaned up and repaired and will be moved to MacArthur Park to a spot close to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts when it reopens. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey)







Victoria Ramirez, executive director of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, speaks Monday Jan. 25, 2021 in Little Rock during a press conference to announce the new name of the former Arkansas Arts Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)





