State police to hand rapper over to FBI

An Arkansas rapper arrested by Arkansas State Police on Thursday evening is being turned over to the FBI, a state police spokesman said Friday.

Troopers pulled over Freddie Gladney, 27, of Conway, on a speeding violation around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 55 southbound in Crittenden County, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

A Helena native, Gladney is also known by his rap name Bankroll Freddie, under which he released an album last year featuring industry heavyweights like Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz.

A search of Gladney's pickup recovered a gun, about 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of promethazine, Sadler said.

Promethazine is prescription narcotic that can be found in syrup form and mixed with soda or alcohol to create "lean" or "purple drink."

It was not immediately apparent what form of the drug Gladney reportedly had on him. There were also no details about the type of firearm recovered.

Gladney was held in the Crittenden County jail awaiting transfer to FBI custody, Sadler said. As of Friday afternoon, he appeared in the jail's online records.

Gladney faces several charges, including simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, resisting arrest and a felony drug charge, as well as charges for speeding, not wearing a seat belt and another drug possession charge.