Tornado, storm hit state’s northeast

Shortly after a tornado the National Weather Service deemed "life-threatening" passed through several counties in northeastern Arkansas on Friday night, authorities in those counties were reporting limited damage and no injuries.

By 9:30 p.m., the storm that reportedly generated the tornado had passed through Mississippi County near Manila and Keiser, but had lessened in speed to 35 miles per hour, the National Weather Service in Memphis wrote.

The tornado appeared to form in northern Sharp County before 8 p.m., said John Lewis, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Little Rock, and move into Lawrence County near Black Rock.

A Sharp County sheriff's office dispatcher said the office had gotten reports of trees and power lines down, but no reports of serious damage or injuries.

Sheriff's office dispatchers in Lawrence and Greene counties said much the same -- no injuries reported and minimal damage -- although the Lawrence County dispatcher noted that could change as more reports came in.

In Craighead County, a dispatcher said officials had yet to receive any reports of damage, but that sheriff's deputies were out checking.

One weather service update out of Memphis reported vehicles flipped by the force of the storm on U.S. 67 near Walnut Ridge, but Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said he had not been able to confirm those reports.