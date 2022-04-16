Travs’ Hoover up to the task in victory over Cards

Arkansas Travelers first baseman Connor Hoover did not score or knock in the winning run Friday night, but he played an integral part in his team's 6-5 victory over the Springfield Cardinals.

Hoover, a 25-year-old from Appling, Ga., who spent last season at High-A Everett, reached base three times on hard hit balls and used his glove and acumen to record two out-of-the-ordinary outs at first base in the first and ninth innings.

"It feels great to help the team win," said Hoover, who is 6 for 17 on the homestand with 2 walks and 2 doubles. "It feels amazing to help the team win."

Hoover scored a run in a two-run Travs second inning, and later drove in a run during a two-run sixth-inning rally that gave Arkansas a 5-3 lead.

Earlier, he showed his baseball savvy after Springfield third baseman Jordan Walker reached base on an infield hit with one out in the top of the first.

Hoover was made aware that Walker made a turn, so he hollered for catcher Jake Anchia to throw him the ball.

"I just tagged the guy and the umpire called him out," Hoover said. "So I got kinda lucky on that one."

There was no luck involved in Hoover's other big plays in front of an announced crowd of 5,543 at North Little Rock's Dickey-Stephens Park.

Hoover made his biggest offensive contribution on a hard-hit grounder up the middle in the sixth inning, driving in Zach DeLoach with the go-ahead run at the time.

Hoover ended up with a hustling double, beating the throw by center fielder Jonah Davis.

"With modern baseball nowadays, the outfielders shift you to the opposite field and the infielders shift you to pull," Hoover said. "So any ball I hit to the right side of second base, the outfielders are out of position on it. So I usually try for second on that ball."

Hoover showed off his aggressiveness again in the eighth with the Travs leading 6-5.

Hoover lined a ball to Cardinals right-fielder Moises Gomez, who allowed the ball to get past him.

Hoover ended up at third.

"I was going to run until they told me to stop," Hoover said. "I enjoy running bases and I take pride in it."

