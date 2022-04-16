UAMS’ community health office moves to Springdale

SPRINGDALE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has moved its Office of Community Health and Research to Springdale.

A 28,000-square-foot building at 2708 S. 48th St. will give the office a central location in the region and more opportunities to collaborate with community partners, according to a university news release.

The office was at the university’s Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville.

“Community Health and Research has established itself at the forefront of impactful change in the health outcomes of populations in Northwest Arkansas and beyond,” said Pearl McElfish, division director of the center. “Springdale is home to so many wonderful community organizations who we’re proud to call our partners and friends, and this move to a central Northwest Arkansas location will allow us to better support our community and the populations we serve.”

The Office of Community Health and Research was founded in 2012 to reduce health disparities and prevent chronic disease throughout the region.

Its work in Marshallese, Hispanic and rural communities helped the university in 2021 achieve the national recognition of a Spencer Foreman Award for Outstanding Community Engagement from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The Center for Pacific Islander Health, started by the office in 2015, was the first center in the country dedicated specifically to Pacific Islander health issues.

The office’s team of more than 150 full-time faculty and staff have also provided healthful meals to schools, helped lower covid-19 infections among Marshallese and Hispanic populations and enhanced care for Type 2 diabetes, according to the release.