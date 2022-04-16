Community Briefs: UAMS to host summer youth program

UAMS to host summer youth program

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) regional campuses will host "Find Your Future in Health Care," a free statewide virtual summer enrichment program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in learning more about careers in health care. Registration ends May 2 with limited spots available, according to a news release.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 19-20. Students will be introduced to a variety of medical careers through hands-on activities and presentations from UAMS health care professionals and students.

Forms can be found at regionalcampuses.uams.edu/find-your-future-in-healthcare-application. Along with their registration, students must submit a parental consent and medical release form, a confidentiality agreement form and an up-to-date high school transcript.

Student journalist earns media award

Marissa Davis of Pine Bluff won first place in art/illustration and first place in front page layout from the Arkansas College Media Association.

Davis is one of eight student journalists at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who won 11 awards in the 93rd annual ACMA conference for their work in The Forum, UA Little Rock's student newspaper, according to a news release.

The awards, which were for work done throughout 2021, were announced April 8 at the ACMA meeting at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. The awards included a second-place finish in the Newspaper of the Year category.

PB native earns pharmacy patch

Kallie Jo Hopson of Pine Bluff, a student at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, received the traditional white coat patch in a ceremony at the Medical Center campus at Jackson.

The patch is earned by third-year students and signifies the completion of coursework and moving on to serve patients and communities through clinical rotations during the final year of school, according to a news release.

Hopson will now work as part of a medical team at various pharmacy sites throughout the state and region.