SWAC

UAPB 23-10, ALCORN STATE 2-13

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff scored 23 consecutive runs off 17 hits to take the first game of a doubleheader against Alcorn State before giving up three home runs in losing the nightcap at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (8-22-1, 5-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to tie the opener at 2-2, but a four-run second started its runaway rally. Kacy Higgins blasted a two-run home run, while Andre Greene and Karsten Vasquez scored three times each for the Golden Lions, who had five players register at least two hits. Trenton Ferguson got the victory after allowing 7 hits and striking out 3 in 7 innings.

In the second game, Khalil Smith, Diego Lopez-Molina and Garrett Palladino hit home runs for Alcorn State (2-23, 2-12), which put an end to a seven-game losing streak. The Braves had a 10-1 lead in the fifth and managed to hold off a late UAPB rally.

Brandon Simon went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI for the Golden Lions in the loss.