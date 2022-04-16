UA’s Owens sets decathlon mark





University of Arkansas junior Ayden Owens scored a collegiate record 8,528 points to win the decathlon at the Mount San Antonio College Relays on Thursday night in Walnut, Calif.

Owens broke the previous collegiate record of 8,484 points set by Georgia's Karel Tilga in April 2021 and also improved on his own Puerto Rican national record of 8,238 set in 2021 during the Big Ten Championships when he competed for Michigan before transferring to Arkansas.

Owens, whose point total qualified him for the World Championships, capped his record-setting performance by running a career-best 4:13.17 in the 1,500 meters.

Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher finished fourth in the event with 7,881 points, which ranks No. 6 on the Razorbacks' all-time list. Noah Swaby, a junior who transferred to Arkansas from Penn State, finished 10th with 7,317 points.

Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi took second in the invitational 10,000 in 28:02.24, which ranks No.2 on the UA's all-time list to the school-record 27:52.10 set by Shawn Forrest in 2009.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

UA women finish 13th

The University of Arkansas women's golf team had its worst round of the week on Friday with a 16-over 304 that dropped the Razorbacks to 13th and out of the match play portion of the event for the first time.

The Razorbacks finished three rounds of stroke play at 35 over, ahead of only Missouri (57 over), and 35 shots behind defending champion Auburn, which fired even-par 288 in all three rounds.

The No. 20 Tigers will match up against No. 8 Tennessee in the quarterfinals. No. 14 LSU had the first under-par round of the tournament with a 2-under 286 on Friday and finished second at 2 over. No. 3 South Carolina was third, followed by No. 23 Ole Miss, the duo of No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Florida, and Vanderbilt (+17).

LSU's Ingrid Lindblad fired a 6-under 66 on Friday to capture medalist honors at 10 under, a stroke better than Auburn's Megan Schofill.

Junior Kajal Mistry and sophomore Ela Anacona led the Razorbacks with 3-over 75s on Friday, while freshman Giovanna Fernandez was a shot behind.

Arkansas junior Julia Gregg was the team's top finisher, tying for 24th at 5 over after shooting a 78 on Friday. Sophomore Miriam Ayora, who had the team's stop score of 1-under 71 on Thursday, carded an 81 on Friday.

-- Tom Murphy

UCA's Moreno claims honors

Sophomore Camila Moreno was honored as one of the ASUN Conference's top 15 golfers, giving her all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons. The Colombian played in each of the Bears' events, averaging 73.59 strokes per round and posting multiple 68s.

Moreno finished first as an individual at the Little Rock Golf Classic in the fall, shooting 4-under 212, as UCA took the team title. It was one of four top-10 finishes for Moreno, the latest coming at the Chattanooga Classic in March.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TENNIS

UA men's streak snapped

The University of Arkansas men's team saw its four-match winning streak snapped Friday with a 4-3 loss to Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.

Arkansas (14-12, 3-8 SEC) won the double point after getting 6-3 victories from the teams of Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, as well as Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel. The Rebels won the first two singles matches, but the Razorbacks held a 3-2 lead after getting wins from Reco and Aleksa Bucan. Mississippi's Lukas Engelhardt deeated Burdet 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to tie the match before Simon Junk defeanted Manuel in a match that had to be moved indoors because of lightning in the area.

Arkansas' final match of the regular season is in Baton Rouge against LSU on Sunday at 1 p.m. Central.

Arkansas women fall

The University of Arkansas women's team fell to Texas A&M 6-1 at Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville on Friday.

Tatum Rice got the lone point for the Razorbacks (14-8, 7-5 SEC), coming back from a 1-6 first set to to win the second and third sets in tiebreakers to beat Carson Branstine. Rice improved to 11-7 at the No. 1 singles position and 7-6 against nationally-ranked opponents.

Arkansas will host LSU on Sunday beginning at noon.

ASU women drop season finale

The Arkansas State University women's team lost its regular-season finale to Texas-Arlington 4-1 on Friday at the ASU Tennis Complex in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (6-14, 2-8) won the doubles point for the seventh time in 10 Sun Belt Conference matches. ASU got victories from the teams of Emily Surcey and Hunter Roper, as well as Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic, who finished conference play with a 7-2 record as a team.

The Mavericks (21-2, 9-1) won all four completed singles matches, getting victories from Monoka Horiguchi, Tara Gorinsek, Sarina Reinertsen and Ana Paula Jimenez.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



