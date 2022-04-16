U.K. defends plan to send migrants to Rwanda

LONDON — The British government announced Friday that it plans to start putting asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda within weeks, as it defended a deal opposed by refugee groups and humanitarian organizations.

Britain and Rwanda announced Thursday that they had struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles to the East African country, where their asylum claims will be processed and, if successful, they will stay.

The British government says the plan will discourage people from making dangerous attempts to cross the English Channel, and put people-smuggling gangs out of business. But critics of the Conservative government said legal and political hurdles mean the flights may never happen.

Conservative lawmaker Andrew Griffith, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the flights to Rwanda could start “in weeks or a small number of months.” Migration Minister Tom Pursglove said the plan was needed to deter people trying to reach Britain in dinghies and other boats from northern France.

More than 28,000 migrants entered the U.K. across the Channel last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November when a single boat capsized.

The deal — for which the U.K. has paid Rwanda $158 million upfront — leaves many questions unanswered, including its final cost and how participants will be chosen. The U.K. says children, and families with children, will not be sent to Rwanda.

Refugee and human-rights groups called the plan inhumane, unworkable and a waste of taxpayers’ money. The United Nations’ Refugee Agency urged Britain and Rwanda to reconsider.

Critics of the U.K.-Rwanda plan say it is certain to face legal challenges. The prime minister acknowledged Thursday that it would likely be challenged in court by what he called “politically motivated lawyers” out to “frustrate the government.”