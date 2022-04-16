The world in brief: U.S. giving Cameroonians a reprieve

U.S. giving Cameroonians a reprieve

WASHINGTON -- The Homeland Security Department said Friday that it will temporarily shield people from deportation back to Cameroon, saying extreme violence between government forces and armed separatists in the African nation made it unsafe for them to return.

The department also cited increasing attacks by the Boko Haram extremist group as grounds for giving Cameroonians an 18-month reprieve from deportation if they were in the United States on Thursday. They may apply for work permits.

"Extreme violence and the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure have led to economic instability, food insecurity, and several hundred thousand displaced Cameroonians without access to schools, hospitals, and other critical services," the department said.

Homeland Security estimates 11,700 Cameroonians may be eligible.

Cameroon becomes the 14th country eligible for Temporary Protected Status, a program created in 1990 for people from countries stricken by civil strife or natural disasters. Short-term reprieves are often extended in increments of up to 18 months.

The Biden administration previously created temporary status for people from Burma, Haiti, Venezuela and Ukraine. The designation of Ukraine, which followed Russia's invasion, fueled calls for Cameroon to get the same treatment, with some advocates for the African country claiming racial bias.

Large numbers of Cameroonians appeared at the U.S. border with Mexico in 2019 until Ecuador imposed travel restrictions, limiting their ability to reach the border by traveling over land.

10 militants escape from Yemen prison

SANAA, Yemen -- Ten jailed al-Qaida militants have escaped from prison in Yemen's eastern province of Hadramawt, security officials said Friday.

The inmates staged a quarrel among themselves late Thursday at the prison in the city of Seiyun, forcing guards to intervene. But when they did, the prisoners overpowered them, seizing their rifles and binding their hands before running away, prison officials said.

They asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the inmates must have coordinated their move with prison guards who collaborated, as well as other militants from outside, they added.

The Yemen-based Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has long been considered the global network's most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

A list of the fugitives' names has been put out on social media to help with the hunt, said the officials.

35 people die in Zimbabwe bus plunge

MUTARE, Zimbabwe -- A bus carrying worshippers traveling to an Easter pilgrimage in mountainous eastern Zimbabwe plunged into a gorge, killing 35 people in the early hours of Friday.

The bus was overloaded with 106 passengers and veered off the winding road near Chimanimani and hurtled into a deep ravine, police said. The crash happened near the Chipinge district of Zimbabwe's eastern Manicaland province, state broadcaster ZBC reported.

The bus was carrying members of the Zion Christian Church, a local denomination known for holding regular pilgrimages attended by thousands of people.

Bus crashes are frequent in the southern African country, where some drivers overload their vehicles and exceed the speed limit. The poor condition of Zimbabwe's roads has also been blamed for contributing to crashes.

Zimbabwe's roads are particularly busy during the Easter period ,which is a major holiday in this largely Christian country as people embark on hazardous trips in dilapidated buses and trucks to gather for days.

U.S. changes explanation of Syria blasts

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military says explosions earlier this month on a base in eastern Syria that injured several U.S. service members were not, as it originally reported, caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire.

Instead, it is now believed the April 7 attack was carried out by the "deliberate placement of explosive charges" by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Operation Inherent Resolve command that oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The statement said the incident is under investigation but provided no other details. The reference to "deliberate placement" of explosive charges on the base appeared to raise the prospect of infiltration and a lapse of base security.

In its original announcement on April 7, the command said the base, known as Green Village, received two rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings. Four service members were being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.



