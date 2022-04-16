Weather cited as Easter sunrise service canceled in LR

Little Rock's annual Community Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at First Security Amphitheater has been canceled.

"We want to make sure everyone stays safe and is not put in harm's way due to the weather," organizers said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service was predicting "severe thunderstorms" Friday night and today, with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday. The chance of precipitation for Sunday was 80%.

The community sunrise service, which was launched in the late 1980s, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of covid-19.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, which organizes the outdoor event, hopes to resume the practice, church spokesman Michael McMurray said.

An indoor sunrise service, hosted by First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St. in Little Rock, is still set for 7 a.m., with breakfast afterward.