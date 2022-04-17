The nation in brief: Man arrested in shooting at S.C. mall

Man arrested in shooting at S.C. mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Police on Saturday night arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that left 14 people injured.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said one of three people initially detained by authorities as a person of interest remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. It was not immediately known if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Holbrook said in a news release Saturday night that 14 people were injured in the incident at the Columbiana Centre. Nine people were shot, and the other five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee for safety, police said.

A 73-year-old victim is the only person who continues to receive medical treatment, according to police. All the other victims were treated and released or were expected to be released shortly, the news release said. No fatalities were reported.

"Today's isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," the Columbiana Centre said in a statement.

After the three people were detained earlier in the day, Holbrook said authorities didn't believe the shooting was random.

"We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire," Holbrook said.

Cruise ship passenger jumps overboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.

"The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest's family," said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family."

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.

Biden announces new pick for Fed job

The Biden administration announced its intention Friday to nominate Michael Barr, a law professor and a former Obama administration official, to be the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision.

The administration's initial nominee, Sarah Bloom Raskin, failed to win Senate confirmation after Republicans took issue with her writing on climate-related financial oversight and seized on her limited answers about her private-sector work. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Republicans in deciding not to support her, ending her chances.

Barr, dean of the University of Michigan's public policy school, was a leading contender to be nominated as comptroller of the currency but ran into opposition from progressive Democrats. Some of those complaints centered on his work in government.

As a Treasury Department official during the Obama administration, Barr played a major role in putting together the Dodd-Frank Act. During the comptroller debate, some faulted him for opposing more stringent measures for big banks.

Other opponents focused on his private-sector work with the financial technology and cryptocurrency industry. But President Joe Biden described Barr on Friday as a qualified candidate who would bring years of experience to the job.

"Barr has strong support from across the political spectrum," the president said in a statement.

Man jailed in gun-range holdup, killings

GRANTVILLE, Ga. -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead earlier this month.

Jacob Muse, 21, of College Park is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday.

When Grantville officers arrived April 8 at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and Luke Hawk, 17.

Investigators said as many as 40 guns and the range's surveillance camera were also stolen.

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.

Muse was booked into the Coweta County jail, officials said. Authorities did not release additional information about his arrest and it was not immediately clear whether Muse had an attorney who could comment.



