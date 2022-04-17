16-year-old faces charges in shooting

North Little Rock police arrested a 16-year-old who is being charged as an adult in the shooting of a woman and a teenage girl on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Officers on Friday night arrested Kendrick Norris of North Little Rock in the shooting at 510 Pollock St. that injured Marcayla Dobbins, 18, of North Little Rock and an unidentified 14-year-old girl.

Dobbins and the girl are both considered to be in stable condition, the release states.

Norris is charged with four felony counts of unlawfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He is being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail.

Police investigate after woman shot

Little Rock police detectives were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon near 12th Street that left a woman injured, a police spokesman said.

The woman was shot at the Madison Heights apartment complex near 12th and Madison streets, but she was able to talk with police at the scene before going to a hospital for medical treatment, spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes wrote in a text message.

Barnes was not immediately able to share any information about a suspect, he said.

Report: Drugs, gun found in traffic stop

A North Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after a Friday evening traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a gun in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped a Dodge Challenger driven by Corbin McCuien, 31, around 7:40 p.m. near 12th and Lewis streets because the car's tags were fictitious, the report said.

A search of the car led to the recovery of a Taurus handgun and bottles of pills that turned out to be ecstasy and oxycodone, police said.

After being read his Miranda rights, McCuien told officers that the vehicle and pills were his but that the gun was his mother's, according to the report.

McCuien is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces four felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by a certain person and two drug possession counts.