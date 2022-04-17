Anderson rebounds from bad outing, tops Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Ian Anderson pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta's three home runs and the Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 Saturday.

"I felt like I was back to my normal self," Anderson said. "It felt good to get back out there and pound the zone the way I did."

Anderson (1-1) allowed 2 hits and struck out 7 over 52/3 innings.

"We're swinging at some first pitches that aren't strikes and doing the pitcher some favors at times. Especially for a guy [Anderson] that didn't have great command last time, we kind of let him off the hook," Padres Manager Bob Melvin said. "He didn't have to work as hard as we would have liked."

Padres rookie starter Nick Martinez (0-1) was stung by the long ball. Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot on his second pitch of the game, giving him a home run in all three games of this series so far.

Olson and Marcell Ozuna also connected off Martinez, charged with four runs in five innings.

"Olson is phenomenal," Anderson said. "He does it all."

Manny Pina also may have gone deep, but center fielder Trent Grisham made a sensational leaping catch at the wall in the second.

"I thought that one ball he [Pina] hit was out. He smoked one to center," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "Ozuna is hitting balls like we are accustomed to see him hit."

Jurickson Profar homered off Anderson in the second, and Grisham had a home run in the eighth. The Padres have lost four of five.

CARDINALS 2, BREWERS 1 Steven Matz (1-1) and three St. Louis relievers limited Milwaukee to five hits.

PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 4 Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, METS 2 Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and Arizona beat New York.

PHILLIES 10, MARLINS 3 Bryce Harper doubled in two runs, walked twice and stole home, and Philadelphia beat Miami.

ROCKIES 9, CUBS 6 C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 4, MARINERS 0 Justin Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020 and Houston beat Seattle.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2 Shohei Ohtani hit his third home run in two games and Los Angeles defeated Texas.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2 Jose Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 4, TWINS 0 Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, and Boston's Tanner Houck (1-0) held Minnesota scoreless over five-plus innings.

ATHLETICS 7, BLUE JAYS 5 Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and Oakland snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1 Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth and lead Kansas City over Detroit.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 2 Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York over Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 4, GUARDIANS 2 Brandon Belt scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder by Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning, sending San Francisco to a victory over Cleveland.





Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 3, NY Mets 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

LA Angels 7, Texas 2

NY Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Seattle 0

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2



