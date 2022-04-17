Arkansans eager for Monday’s season opener





After a year of breathless anticipation, thousands of turkey hunters will strain for the song of a gobbling tom when spring turkey season opens Monday.

Jeremy Wood, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's turkey program coordinator, says that prospects are generally good thanks to relatively decent turkey reproduction across the state over the last two years. Two-year old gobblers will be fairly plentiful in areas where turkey reproduction and recruitment were good.

The areas with the greatest numbers of turkeys are the eastern Ozarks region, specifically Sharp and Fulton counties. Mike Stanley of Highland has reported hearing and seeing encouraging numbers of gobblers. The youth turkey hunting season, which occurred last week, produced lifelong memories for many youngsters.

Turkey numbers are good in parts of the Ouachita Mountain region, and also in much of the Gulf Coastal Plain.

That is about as complete a turkey scouting report as is possible. A hunter's perception of turkey season comes down to a single facet. Turkey hunting is great in areas that have turkeys. It's terrible in areas that don't have turkeys. If you have access to land in the former, consider yourself blessed. If you don't, you are among the many that believe turkey hunting is awful in Arkansas.

That perception can be as strong as Amazon stock from April 18 until the last hour of legal hunting light on the last day of turkey season. You might go all season without hearing a gobble or without seeing any fresh turkey signs. When you have all but given up hope, when you're scratching a box call just for the comfort of hearing something that sounds like a turkey, a gobbler can appear from mere vapor and turn a disheartening season into euphoria.

Hope is what keeps turkey hunters in the game, and what keeps them coming back when there hope is all but lost. It can happen anytime, anywhere, but only if you stay in the game.

You can prepare for success in the morning by putting in a little woods work today. After fulfilling your familial Easter obligations, take some time this afternoon to reconnoiter your hunting area. Move slowly and deliberately. Look for discarded turkey feathers. Look for turkey tracks in wet soil or on sandy roadsides. Look for turkey droppings and check them for freshness.

Most of all, listen. If you are lucky, you might hear a turkey gobble. You might also hear hens clucking and yelping. These sounds blend almost inaudibly with the forest's symphonic palette, and they can easily escape an untuned ear. Casual forest wanderers won't hear these sounds at all. A turkey hunter might not notice them immediately, but they will inevitably prick the ear like a needle.

If hens are about, gobblers will be nearby, as well. That is the only clue you need. You do not need to see them, and moving close for visual confirmation might spook the birds and change the way they use the area.

Near sunset, if you are really fortunate, you might hear turkeys flying into the trees to roost for the night. Turkeys make a lot of noise when they fly up to roost. There is a lot of wing thumping. Branches crack, and turkeys often cackle.

If you hear that, you need to find a place where you can call up a gobbler that has flown down from the roost in the morning. Ideally, you know your woods well enough to know how turkeys are likely to travel. Like deer, they often follow topographic features like ridgelines and creek bottoms.

Keep in mind that turkey season in Arkansas takes place after a large percentage of hens have been bred. For gobblers, the pool of eligible mates is smaller than it was two weeks ago. They will probably wander farther in search of hens to breed, which means they might not be in a place Monday where you heard or saw them Sunday.

On the other hand, gobblers more eagerly respond to calls later in the season. The problem is they might not gobble. Two-year old gobblers might run to a call. Older gobblers are more wary. They are likely to sneak in silently to a call, and they can come upon you unawares. If a gobbler sees you before you see him, he will probably leave before you can raise your shotgun.

Turkeys are challenging to hunt, and killing one requires every bit of hunting skill and woodsmanship you possess.



