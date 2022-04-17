Arkansas initiative aims to increase voter registration, assist veterans

The Arkansas secretary of state's office is putting an emphasis on reaching out to local veterans as the voter registration deadline nears in the state.

The voter registration deadline for participation in the preferential primary is April 25, with the primary election set for May 24. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11

Kevin Niehaus, a spokesman for Secretary of State John Thurston, said the office's outreach team will continue to conduct voter registration drives through its mobile offices through the end of April.

As of last week, 1,757,070 people had registered to vote, according to the secretary of state's office.

"The pace of voter registration seems to be pretty consistent with previous years," Niehaus said.

Earlier this month, the office announced the launch of the Veteran Voter Initiative, a partnership with the We Are The 22 veterans service organization.

We Are The 22 conducts direct suicide prevention and provides response for veterans in crisis. The organization is named for the average number of American veterans who commit suicide each day.

Representatives of both organizations will be on the road through April reaching out to veterans across the state in an effort to ensure they are registered and ready to vote.

Mikel Brooks, an Iraq War veteran as well as the founder and president of We Are The 22, said the secretary of state's office approached the organization with the idea of partnering on the initiative. Tanya Fischer, personnel director for We Are The 22, said several states have done the same initiative.

"They wanted to get veterans involved in the community and out to vote," Brooks said. "As veterans and Americans, we thought it was a great idea. We want to help all veterans get out and vote and exercise their rights."

Secretary of state mobile offices and We Are The 22 members will man booths at veterans facilities and service centers across the state to get information out to veterans encouraging them to get out and vote.

Brooks described the organization as a neutral political party but said veterans need to realize they can be a powerful political organization.

"You want to fix our problems? Fix our VA? Then we have to get out and vote for our interests," he said.

"We can be one of the greatest political forces because there are so many of us from being at war for over 20 years," he said. "We stand to be the future of our country politically, and I think we should be. We should be leading the country in that direction."

Brooks said he wants veterans to know change can't be accomplished without them being proactive.

"You can't enact change unless you get in there and do something yourself," he said. "We did that when we signed our name on that line, and we need to do it again."

Brooks said he created We Are The 22 after he attempted to end his own life after leaving the military in 2009.

"At that time there was no resources like this for me," he said. "I remember during one of my suicidal attempts law enforcement was called on me and I was tazed, and it was just not a pleasant experience for anyone. I thought to myself it would be great if there were veterans who could help other veterans and be a crisis liaison between them and law enforcement."

The organization now has 137 members and will respond to a crisis anywhere in the state.

Brooks said that when the organization is notified about a veteran in crisis, a two-person team is sent to talk with them and help them through the crisis. He said the group has responded to more than 500 crisis situations across the state.

Thurston is recruiting support for the initiative by asking voters to dedicate their vote to a veteran they wish to honor or encourage.

To participate, Arkansans may visit the tribute page on the secretary of state's website and dedicate their vote to a veteran or an active service member by sending a message honoring their service to media@sos.arkansas.gov.

The tribute can be linked to social media posts using www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/vote-for-a-veteran and the #Vote4Vets hashtag.