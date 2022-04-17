Arkansas visit an eye-opener for Jaden Rashada

Arkansas opened the eyes of Jaden Rashada, the No. 1-rated dual-threat quarterback in the nation, during his weekend visit to Fayetteville.

“It went pretty good. It definitely opened up my eyes,” Rashada said. “It was better than people’s stereotype of the state of Arkansas.”

Rashada, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Pittsburg, Calif., has scholarship offer from Arkansas, UCLA, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, California, Colorado, Washington, Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss and others.

ESPN rates Rashada a 4-star prospect, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 22 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class. He’s also rated the No. 5 prospect in California.

He spoke about how his view of Arkansas is different from what he thought coming into the trip.

“Me coming in I was like shoot maybe it would be hard for a kid from California to adjust to Arkansas, but then I got down here and it was like man this is a pretty cool place to be and it definitely like surprised me,” he said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman and the whole staff, the hospitality was like second to none. I had a great time, me and my brother and dad.”

Rashada completed 146 of 256 passes for 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns while rushing 25 times for 193 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior for the 9-3 Pirates.

His time with Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, offensive quality control assistant Mark Cala and other members of the staff stood out.

“I would say probably some of the highlights was just coach Pittman and coach Briles and coach Cala and really all those offensive staff, just the hospitality and the players, you see them on a mission and they want to do something pretty good here,” Rashada said.

Rashada, who arrived in Fayetteville on Friday for his official visit, was seen at Arkansas’ open practice talking to 4-star tight end commitments Jaden Hamm and Luke Hasz. He said the two future Hogs talked up Arkansas.

“Just how good it was the reasons they came here,” Rashada said. “They think getting a quarterback like me would be pretty big….we had some real good talks.”

He likes how Briles’ offense creates problems for defenses.

“Coach Briles adjusts to the quarterback that’s in it (the offense),” Rashada said. “He’s not really predictable which is never good for defenses but always good for a quarterback to always have a different plan in trying to succeed as much as you can.”

The three day visit helped the Razorbacks in their quest to get him to play his college football in Fayetteville.

“Good. I’m working on maybe on getting back down one more time before I make a decision,” he said. “I don’t know when that will be, but yeah, it definitely went a long way and I was glad I made it. Definitely a good trip for the both of us. I’m glad I came down.”

He said there’s no date set in stone for him to make his college decision.

“I’m not sure maybe like two months or so maybe,” he said. “Whenever it feels right to pull the trigger for somewhere.”

Rashada, who has a 3.6 grade point average, is considering sports management or criminal justice with the option of going into law.

“I’m leaning towards sports management right now,” Rashada said. “Be a coach one day. Just stay around the game as long as I can. I just love football. I’ll probably use that to get into coaching You can also use it for a lot of stuff to stay around the game not just that (coaching).”

While he’s still deciding on his upcoming official visits, Rashada is happy he made his way to Arkansas.

“I was surprised, I’m glad I made the trip,” he said. “I was surprised by a whole lot of stuff. Not just one thing. Like I said down there on the west coast the stereotype of Arkansas is real and it was definitely not like how people make it seem down here.”



