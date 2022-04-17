ASU hopes to hire new chancellor in summer

JONESBORO -- Making a summertime hire to replace outgoing Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse is "very doable," ASU System President Chuck Welch said Monday.

"The goal would be to announce a hire this summer," Welch told members of the ASU System board of trustees during an online meeting to discuss the search for the next top leader of the Jonesboro campus.

Damphousse last month announced he was resigning after five years as ASU's chancellor. He's still at ASU but expected to take over on July 1 as president of Texas State University.

Welch told trustees he's working to finalize a search advisory committee, similar to what's been done in previous searches.

"I chair that committee, or have historically, and that committee consists of faculty members, staff members, students, as well as community-slash-alumni members, to ensure that we have a broad perspective from individuals across the campus community," Welch said.