Backers bet big for kids

Apair of casino nights hit the jackpot for Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Arkansas and Teen Action & Support Center April 1 and 2, respectively.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Arkansas backers gathered for The Big Bet — Betting Big for Mentorship at Hunt Tower in Rogers and helped the nonprofit mentoring organization raise some $25,000.

Heather Patitucci, donations and sponsorships director, tells me some 181 Northwest Arkansas children ages 6 through 18 — “Littles” — are currently matched with adult volunteers, ‘Bigs.’ “Currently 58 waiting Littles need a mentor in their life, and we need more male Bigs,” she says.

Patitucci adds that the group will hold a Big recruiting event from 5 to 8 p.m. April 21 at Bentonville Brewing Company “for a night of fun, mentorship, giveaways and more.” She encourages currently registered Bigs or program applicants to join in the festivities and they and their companion will receive a beer. Big Brothers Big Sisters officials will be on hand with applications and information about mentorship opportunities.

The next installment of the organization’s quarterly Big Business Brunch, a corporate “lunch-and-learn style” brunch series featuring Walmart leaders, is set for April 27. All brunches are held at 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville.





The 2022 brunch lineup consists of:

• April 27 — Kelvin Buncum, Lance de la Rosa and Dacona Smith;

• August (date tba) — Kristine Joji-Wood and Matt Preston, hosted by Kerry Robinson;

• Sept. 1 — Megan Crozier, hosted by Kerry Robinson; and

• Fall (date tba) — Charles Red-field, hosted by Kerry Robinson.

Sponsors of The Big Bet included Bayer, Keurig Dr Pepper, the Drolet Family Foundation, Homes of Distinction, Mars Incorporated, Howse and Burrell Behavioral Health.

Supporters included Tom Mc-Donald, PJ Humphreys, Jim Cartwright, Jeff Smith, Ven and Smita Vadlamani, Trinh Lam and Jerome Drolet, Tish and Michael Gupta, Mac Enix, Lauren Adams, Scarlet Andrews and Blaklee Garrett and Shane Wells.

Teen Action Support Center supporters went All In for Teens at the nonprofit organization’s gaming-themed fundraiser at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. Proceeds from the benefit will help the nonprofit organization, which has locations in Benton and Washington counties, fulfill its mission “to empower teens to take action in their own lives and communities.” The group serves Northwest Arkansas teens and their families through a variety of offerings such as “In Service,” “First Steps” for pregnant or parenting teens, counseling, mentoring and assistance for hardships such as housing and food insecurity.”

Fundraiser sponsors included Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, Hillis Family Dentistry, Embassy Suites by Hilton Northwest Arkansas Hotel, Spa & Convention Center, Pharmavite, Samsung, Campbell’s, Matrix Racquet Club, Tyson Foods and April Carter Photography.

Among those going All In for TASC were Mary Anne and David Lattanzio, Dawn and Greg Spragg, Coletta and Antonio Patterson, Darren and Tracy Hillis, Rebecca and Matt Kendall, Danaielle Trammell, Amanda Roberts, Petie Cobb, Joe Lambert, Anabel Herbert, Spencer Booze, Ashley and Garrett Lewis and Debbie O’Grodnick.

AT A GLANCE

The Big Bet

Who: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas What: The fundraiser helped the group raise some $25,000. When: April 1 Where: Hunt Tower in Rogers Next: Big recruiting event, April 21 Information: (479) 966-4366 or bbbsnwa.org

All In for Teens

Who: Teen Action & Support Center What: The group works to “empower teens to take action in their own lives and communities.” When: April 2 Where: Embassy Suites in Rogers Information: (479) 636-8272 or tascnwa.org

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@ nwadg.com .

Online

For more photographs from these and other events, go to nwaonline.com/society/photos







