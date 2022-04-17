ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Beatles tribute band, ‘Stomp’ on stage this week





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Beatles tribute show

RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles pays tribute to the album "Abbey Road" and songs from the Beatles' Rooftop Concert, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, in a show rescheduled from 2020. Tickets are $29-$64 (plus fees). Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Percussive performers

Percussion-and-rhythm- centered touring show "Stomp" is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

'Romeo' reimagined

Springdale-based Arts One Presents (formerly the Arts Center of the Ozarks) stages its inaugural production under its new name — William Shakespeare's "Romeo + Juliet" (in what a news release describes as having "a reimagined, contemporary twist," including a "modernized musical score" by "two Northwest Arkansas-based DJs"), 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. April 24 at Likewise, 70 N. College Ave, Fayetteville. The cast comprises local actors, with choreography by the Ozark Ballet Theatre. Tickets are $20, $75 for a reserved cafe-style table with two drink tickets. Visit artsonepresents.org/rj-tickets.

Don't feed the plants!

The University of Central Arkansas stages "Little Shop of Horrors" (music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman inspired by the 1960 Roger Corman film), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday in the Bridges-Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The production marks the 40th anniversary of the show's 1982 off-Broadway debut. General admission tickets are $10. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.universitytickets.com.

MUSIC: Jazz at UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jazz Ensemble will accompany student singers on four songs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The students are Hannah Blacklaw in "Witchcraft" by Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh; Brent Foster in "The Look of Love" by Burt Bacharach; Mya Little in "Things Are Looking Up" by George Gershwin; and Kyndal Collins in "Come Rain or Come Shine" by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer. The program also includes Charles Mingus' "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat" and the Tower of Power's "Soul Vaccination." Michael Underwood conducts. Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3294 or visit ualr.edu/music.

FILM: 'Escapist' documentary

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "War Journal: The Incredible World War II Escape of Major Damon 'Rocky' Gause," 8 p.m. Tuesday as part of its "Movies At MacArthur" series. The film details the World War II escape of Americans Damon Gause and William Lloyd Osborne from Bataan and their harrowing experience, including dodging typhoons and enemy patrols, sailing from the Philippines to Australia. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.



