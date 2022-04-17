Bella Vista Garden Club plans Spring Greenhouse Sale

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Garden Spring Greenhouse Sale will be held April 22-23 at the Bella Vista Village Wastewater Co. located at 380 Bella Vista Way.

Organizers said that GPS does not always work for the event location. Access to the address can only be made by going south on U.S. 71, the said. It is about one mile south of the Missouri/Arkansas border line and just south of the large stone Bella Vista structure on the right.

Drivers should look for the blue sign that says Village Wastewater Co. and Bella Vista Garden Club. There will be colorful triangle flags attached to the sign. Those who have problems locating the facility can call Joal Miller at 716-553-5283.

The Bella Vista Garden Club has created guidelines for attendance to make the shopping and sale a successful event.

• The sale on April 22 will be by appointment only and runs from 8 a.m.-noon. April 23 will not require appointments and runs from 8 a.m.-noon.

• To schedule an appointment for the April 22 sale, follow these instructions: Beginning at noon today request an appointment for the sale date via email to bvgcplantsale@gmail.com. Any emails received prior to today at noon will not be considered for an appointment. Emails will be processed in the order received -- expect a reply email with the scheduled time of appointment.

Each appointment is for one person, for a total of 30 minutes.

If a family member or friend wants to also attend with the original applicant, that person needs his/her separate appointment for the same time as the original applicant in order to control the number of people inside the greenhouse at any time. There is a large number of plants and limited space for persons shopping, organizers said.

Attendees will be stopped at the entry gate, checked off the appointment list and allowed to enter at their scheduled appointment time. If they arrive early, they will not be admitted until their appointment time, unless there is available space. If they are late, their appointment time still ends at the scheduled time set.

• A list of available coleus, swiss chard, tomatoes and zinnias with color photos is posted on website: bellavistagardenclub.com and also on the Bella Vista Garden Club Facebook page. A listing may also be requested when appointment is made. In providing a list of available plants, photos and quantities, attendees can make their shopping list ahead of time and speed up the process.

• One-gallon potted plants are $5 each. There are large coleus pots that will be $10-$20.

• Payments must be EXACT cash, check, credit card or PayPal. There will be NO change provided for cash payments.

• The plants are in a large greenhouse, and there will be club members available to help select plants and get them to cars. Payment will be made at the cashier tent outside the greenhouse. Customers will then follow the signs to exit the facility through the south gate to help control the traffic.

• Once customers had the opportunity to get whatever they purchase planted, the club would appreciate the return of pots back to the wastewater facility. Being able to reuse pots keeps expenses down, organizers said. Those having other one-gallon pots they would like to donate can bring them as well. One-gallon pots are 7 inches tall and 7 inches wide.

The plants were grown from seeds and cuttings in the club's hothouses and tended each day from January until the sale. The proceeds from the club's plant sales go toward scholarships for college horticulture students.