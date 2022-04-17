Bella Vista resident homes sought for tennis players

BELLA VISTA -- The APT (men's) and WAPT (women's) tennis tours are returning to Bella Vista from May 25-28, and the Property Owners Association is looking for residents to host one or two players while they're in the tournament.

Comments from previous hosts have been exceptional, according to the association. They reported that the players were very much appreciative of their host for allowing them to stay while they were here. The players were courteous, clean and fun to host.

There are 30 homes committed so far, but many more are needed since there are more players participating this year than in any other year.

Gary Mertz provided these simple host responsibilities: make available a bed, a bathroom, use of a refrigerator for the food that they bring and a laundry option if needed. Any other service a host wants to provide is up to the host. The players usually come prepared to eat out or bring with them some basic food items.

Mertz said from his personal experience of having hosted seven players the last four years, an occasional breakfast and dinner were well received. The players were not expecting this, he said, but it was a pleasure to be able to add a "little bit of home" during their stay.

Those interested in opening their home to a player or two or who want additional information can reach out to Mertz at 612-251-6991 or bv.apt.wapt.housing@gmail.com.

Those wishing to host should email the following information: name(s); home address; email address; phone number(s); number of available bedrooms; and pets -- number of cats and/or dogs.