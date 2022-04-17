Best-sellers

Fiction

1. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

2. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BENNETTS by Lisa Scottoline. A brush with members of a drug-trafficking organization ushers a suburban family into the witness protection program.

3. THE DIAMOND EYE by Kate Quinn. In 1937 Ukraine, a history student transforms into a hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death and is sent to America on a goodwill tour.

4. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

5. THE RECOVERY AGENT by Janet Evanovich. When her family's home is threatened, Gabriela Rose goes with her ex-husband to seek lost treasure in the jungles of Peru.

6. ONE ITALIAN SUMMER by Rebecca Serle. During a summer trip in Italy, Katy's late mother re-appears as a 30-year-old woman.

7. FRENCH BRAID by Anne Tyler. The ups and downs of a Baltimore family from the 1950s to the pandemic present.

8. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

9. SHADOWS REEL by C.J. Box. The 22nd book in the Joe Pickett series. A fishing guide's murder, stolen falcons and a Nazi official's photo album heighten the danger.

10. THE MATCH by Harlan Coben. The second book in the Wilde series. Questions surface when Wilde connects with family members who have been out of his life.

Nonfiction

1. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

2. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

3. AGAINST ALL ODDS by Alex Kershaw. The story of four soldiers who received the Medal of Honor for their service during World War II.

4. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

5. ONE DAMN THING AFTER ANOTHER by William P. Barr. The former attorney general for George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump gives his account of those two tenures.

6. TEN STEPS TO NANETTE by Hannah Gadsby. The stand-up comedian from Australia details difficult experiences and the creation of her breakthrough show.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. LESSONS FROM THE EDGE by Marie Yovanovitch. The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine chronicles her career in the post-Soviet world and her testimony during the first impeachment of President Trump.

9. FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH by Arthur C. Brooks. A columnist for The Atlantic espouses ways to shift priorities and habits to overcome waning abilities in later life.

10. UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

Paperback fiction

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME by Julia Quinn.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

3. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times