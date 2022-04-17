Bidens’ tax return for 2021 released

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported $610,702 in income in 2021 and paid $183,925 in federal and state income taxes, according to their annual tax return released Friday by the White House.

The first family’s tax return was largely unchanged from a year before, though their charitable giving fell from $30,704 in 2020 to $17,394 last year. The largest gift to charity was a $5,000 donation to the Beau Biden Foundation, an anti-child abuse nonprofit established in honor of the president’s late son.

The Bidens’ effective federal tax rate was 24.6% last year. Their income came primarily from Biden’s presidential salary and the first lady’s job at Northern Virginia Community College. The Bidens also received more than $52,000 from pensions and annuities, as well as more than $46,000 in Social Security benefits. The pair also reported almost $62,000 in income from their S-corporations, which the Bidens have used to run the income from their book deals.

The White House said in a statement that the release of the tax returns marked the 24th year that Biden was disclosing his income, “once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief.” Former President Donald Trump repeatedly refused to disclose his income taxes, saying he didn’t want to do so while under audit from the Internal Revenue Service.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their 2021 return, showing $1.65 million of income and $700,373 in state and federal taxes. That amount includes the vice president’s salary and Emhoff’s wages from teaching at Georgetown University, as well as partnership income from Emhoff’s work at the firms DLA Piper and Venable.

Harris reported netting $319,082 from the sale of her San Francisco loft, which sold for $860,000 last year. The second family contributed $22,100 to charity, led by $5,000 donations each to Howard University, where the vice president attended college, as well as California State University, Northridge, and the University of Southern California, which Emhoff attended.